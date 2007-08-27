Sigma-Aldrich Signs Zinc Finger Agreement

Sigma-Aldrich and Sangamo BioSciences have formed an alliance to develop research reagents based on Sangamo's zinc finger DNA-binding proteins. ZFPs are the dominant class of naturally occurring proteins known as transcription factors. Sigma-Aldrich and Sangamo say their scientists will create ZFP-based products such as cell lines with enhanced protein production and panels of knock-out cell lines for drug discovery. Under the deal, Sigma-Aldrich will pay Sangamo $13.75 million up front, about half of which will be in Sangamo stock. Sangamo could get another $22 million in milestone payments.
