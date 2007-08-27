Special Recognition

Jaap Sinninghe Damsté of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research was awarded the Vernadsky Medal by the European Geosciences Union for his cutting-edge biogeochemical work in the development of molecular biomarkers. The annual honor recognizes scientists for exceptional contributions to biogeosciences.

Pratap Singh, a research fellow and principal scientist in the assay development group at Dade Behring in Glasgow, Del., is the recipient of the Edwin F. Ullman Award, presented by the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The award recognizes outstanding contributions that advance the technology of clinical laboratory science and includes a $5,000 honorarium.

Adam Cawley, a chemist at the National Measurement Institute of Australia, is the recipient of the 2007 Manfred Donike Award to honor scientific contributions in the field of sports medicine. Cawley is being recognized for his research on the diagnostic value of specific urine-sample screening markers for endogenous steroid abuse in athletes. The award is sponsored by Agilent Technologies and is named for doping-control pioneer Manfred Donike, whose contributions significantly advance the cause of fairness in sports competition.

Alexis T. Bell, professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, is the winner of the 2007 Michigan Catalysis Society Giuseppe Parravano Award for Excellence in Catalysis Research. Bell was chosen for his pioneering experimental and theoretical contributions to the elucidation of the structure and function of catalytic surfaces and for his passion in mentoring and educating undergraduate and graduate engineering students, instilling in them enthusiasm for catalysis research.

Teri W. Odom, assistant professor of chemistry at Northwestern University, is the winner of Rohm and Haas's Technical Community Organization's New Faculty Award, which recognizes a nontenured faculty member for outstanding research achievement or potential in chemistry, polymers, or materials science. Odom was selected for her research in patterning and synthesis at the nanoscale.

Hong-Cai (Joe) Zhou, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, is the recipient of Air Products & Chemicals' third annual Faculty Excellence Award. The award recognizes outstanding, emerging faculty in technology areas strategic to the company's long-term growth and carries with it a $30,000 unrestricted grant.

George Georgiou, Joe C. Walter Endowed Chair in Chemical Engineering at the University of Texas, Austin, is the recipient of the 2007 Amgen Biochemical Engineering Award in recognition of his profound impact on protein therapy and other protein research.

Peter Vandeventer and Christopher Warner, graduate students at the Keck Graduate Institute, in Claremont, Calif., have been awarded Science, Mathematics & Research for Transformation Scholarships from the U.S. Department of Defense. Each will receive a stipend of up to $38,000, full tuition reimbursement, and a book allowance of $1,000. After graduation, each will be required to work for the Pentagon for a period of time equal to the length of his scholarship support. The scholarships are given to undergraduate and graduate students who have demonstrated outstanding ability and special aptitude for a career in scientific and engineering research and product development.

Carlo Parravano, executive director of the Merck Institute for Science & Education, is the recipient of the Keystone Center's Leadership in Education Award in recognition of his planning, development, and implementation of numerous initiatives to improve science education. The Keystone Center is a nonprofit organization focused on environment, energy, and public health issues.