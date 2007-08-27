True Identity Revealed

Like Harvey Alter, I much enjoyed reading Eric Shively's excellent article on the history of Chemical Abstracts Service in the June 11 issue (page 41).
The photograph that accompanies Alter's letter correctly identifies Milton Harris (left), ACS Board chair from 1966-70, and Dale Baker (right), CAS director. However, the person they flank in the photograph is not Malcom Dyson but CAS Associate Director Fred Tate (C&EN, July 30, page 6). I would gauge that the photo was taken around 1970. I worked closely with Tate in the 1970s, when I was director of the Books & Journals Division on the ACS staff.
Tate died suddenly of a heart attack in 1980. A short obituary can be found online at acsinf.org/docs/obit/TateFred.htm.
D. H. Michael Bowen
Bethesda, Md.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter