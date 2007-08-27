USDA Supports Biofuels Projects

USDA has awarded $97 million in guaranteed loans to help finance renewable energy projects in Georgia, Illinois, and North Carolina. The agency provides loan guarantees under two different renewable energy and business development programs. "These funds are part of USDA's ongoing commitment to bring greater economic opportunities to rural citizens," says Agriculture Secretary Mike Johanns. Clean Burn Fuels will receive $35 million to build a 60 million-gal/year ethanol plant in Hoke County, N.C. Blackhawk Biofuels is approved for $27.5 million in loans to build and operate a 30 million-gal/year biodiesel production facility near Freeport, Ill. National Trail Biodiesel will receive $15 million to build and operate a 30 million-gal/year biodiesel plant in Jasper County, Ill. And Appling County Pellets, a company in Savannah, Ga., has been awarded $19.5 million to produce up to 130,000 metric tons of wood pellets to be sold in domestic and international markets to produce electricity.
