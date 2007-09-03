BASF Expands Asian Auto Catalysts

BASF will expand capacity for automotive catalysts at its plants in India and China by early 2009. The company says growth in those countries is being driven by the combination of an emerging middle class and more stringent environmental regulations. BASF will double capacity in Shanghai and triple capacity at its Chennai, India, unit. Automotive catalysts—usually based on platinum, palladium, and rhodium—convert carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides into nitrogen and oxygen.
