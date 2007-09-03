Brazil's Biofuel Bonanza

I read with interest the article "Biofuel Bonanza" (C&EN, June 25, page 15). As a Brazilian expatriate living in Canada, it is uplifting to see Brazil's long-held alternative energy program, which has its origins in 1975 with the creation of the National Alcohol Program, receiving international recognition.
I would like also to commend Miguel Dabdoub for his dedication to the chemical sciences in Brazil. I had the privilege of meeting him very early in his academic career while I was still a graduate student at the University of SÃo Paulo. His current achievements should come as no surprise, as they represent his commitment to science and hard-to-match work ethic.
Paulo Sgarbi
Vancouver, British Columbia
