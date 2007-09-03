Candidates' Election Statements And Backgrounds

TWO CANDIDATES will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2008 in this fall's election. They are Thomas H. Lane and Howard M. Peters. Both have had distinguished careers in industry. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2009 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2008 to 2010.

Candidates for director of District II are Joseph R. Peterson and incumbent Diane Grob Schmidt. District II consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland (except the Maryland Section), Michigan (except the Upper Peninsula Section), Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania (except the Central Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, and Susquehanna Valley Sections); and those members with addresses in the states of Indiana (except the counties of Lake and Porter), Kentucky (except Massac County), Ohio, Michigan (except Dickinson County), Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia who are not assigned to local sections.

District IV will also be holding elections for director. Candidates for director are incumbent Eric C. Bigham and Gregory H. Robinson. District IV consists of members assigned to or residing in the local sections with headquarters in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas (except Panhandle Plains, Permian Basin, South Plains, and Wichita Falls-Duncan Sections), and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; and those members with addresses in Georgia (except the counties of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield), Louisiana, North Carolina, and certain counties in Texas who are not assigned to local sections.

All members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for the president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts II and IV will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.

All ballots will be mailed on Sept. 24. The deadline for return of marked ballots to the ACS executive director is close of business on Nov. 2.

The ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections did not provide candidates with specific questions to frame their statements. Information about ACS policies for elections and campaigning can be found in Bulletin V, Bylaw 5, Section 13 and in "Guidelines for Campaigning & Communication." Candidates' views have also been posted online at chemistry.org/election.

Midland Section. Dow Corning Corp., Midland, Mich.

Born: 1952

Academic record: Purdue University, B.S. in chemistry (honors), 1974; Central Michigan University, M.S., 1979; Open University (Milton Keynes, England), Ph.D., 1990

Honors: ACS's 125th Anniversary Salute to Excellence Award, 2001; Outstanding Service to the American Chemical Society, Midland Section, ACS 1997; Award for Outstanding Achievement & Promotion of the Chemical Sciences, Midland Section, ACS, 1991; visiting professor of chemistry, Open University, Milton Keynes, England, 2003-09; Central Michigan University Distinguished Alumni Award, 2002; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Award, 1995; Royal Society of Chemistry Fellow (FRSC), 1994; Distinguished Leadership Award, 1988; International Leaders in Achievement Award, England, 1987; Lynn Heatley Award for Distinguished Service, Delta College, 1986

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Dow Corning Corp., director, global science and technology outreach and research scientist, 2007 to date; senior research scientist and technology leader for silicon biotechnology, 1999-2006; research scientist and manager, health and environmental science, 1994-99; manager, materials technology development and associate research scientist, 1991-94; external research director, Open University, Milton Keynes, England, 1990 to date; external research director, Central Michigan University, 1980 to date

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Budget & Finance, 2007-09, associate member, 2006; Committee on Corporation Associates, 2000-07, chair 2005-07; vice chair, 2002-04; board of trustees, Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, 2002-07, chair, 2007, vice chair and chair pro tem, 2006

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1973. Midland Section: councilor, 2005-07, alternate councilor, 2003-05; past-chair, 1997, 1987, chair, 1996, 1986, chair-elect, 1995, 1985; secretary, 1982; board of directors, 1984-95, 1982; Executive Committee, 1996-97, 1985-94, 1982; ACS National Science Foundation Network member, 1991-2000; ACS science adviser, 1990-92; chemistry lab, Community Culture Center, 1986, 1982; Author's Night Committee, 1984-86; teacher group, 1987, 1984, chair, 1987; Publicity Committee, chair, 1983; Olympics of the Mind, 1982-84; Saginaw Science Fair, 1982-86; Membership Growth Committee, 1980-81, chair, 1981; Seminar Committee, 1979-80, chair, 1980; Award & Recognition Committee, 1979-84; Program Committee, 1979; Fall Scientific Meeting (various committees), 1974 to date

Member: Alpha Chi Sigma; Royal Society of Chemistry; Sigma Xi; the Research Society of North America, president of Midland Chapter, 1988-89. ACS Division: Industrial & Engineering Chemistry

Related activities: Trustee and immediate past-chairman of the board of trustees, Delta College, University Center; trustee, Delta College Foundation Board; trustee and vice president, Dow Corning Foundation; director, Big Brothers & Big Sisters; board of managers, Alden B. Dow Museum of Science & Art; adjunct professor, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, 1996-99; director of planning and policy, Center of Interfacial Engineering, University of Minnesota, 1991-94; chemistry board, Kettering University, 1998-2007; director, Biosensor Enterprise LLC; science advisory board, Polygen Corp., 1987-88; published 30 journal or conference articles, six book chapters, 135 research reports, and 270 technical presentations; holds 10 U.S. patents and 15 provisional patents

Santa Clara Valley Section. (Retired partner) Peters Verny LLP, Palo Alto, Calif.

Born: 1940

Academic record: Geneva College, B.S., 1962 (magna cum laude); Stanford University, Ph.D., 1967; Santa Clara University, (at night) J.D., 1978 (law)

Honors: Henry Hill Award, Division of Professional Relations, ACS, 2007; ACS Council recognition for 25-year membership (2003); Shirley B. Radding Award, Santa Clara Valley Section, ACS, 1997; Middlekauff Distinguished Service Award, Division of Chemistry & the Law, ACS, 1992; Ottenberg Award, Santa Clara Valley Section, ACS, 1984; elected fellow, Royal Society of Chemistry, 2006; Healing Institute Commitment Award (Diversity Affairs in Silicon Valley), 2000; Bennett Lecturer on Alternative Careers for Chemists, West Virginia University, 2000; Geneva College Alumni Award, 1997; Sigma Xi; American Men & Women in Science, 1998; Syntex Corporation Achievement Award, 1982; ACS, Chemical & Engineering News, scholar (honorable mention), 1962

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Retired, 2007; Peters Verny LLP, founding partner, patent attorney, 1996-07; Phillips, Moore, Lempio & Finley, partner, patent attorney, 1985-96

Service in ACS national offices: Director-at-large, 2005-07; councilor, ex officio, 2005-07; Council Policy Committee (voting), 2004-06, 2000-02; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1996-98; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2005-07; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2006; Committee on Committees, 1991-96; Committee on Patents & Related Matters, 1998-2004, 1981-89, committee associate, 1980, consultant, 1990-92; Committee on Minority Affairs, consultant, 1998-2004; Committee on Constitution & Bylaws, 1993, committee associate, 1990; Committee on Economic Status, 1987; Committee on Meetings & Expositions, 1979-82, committee associate, 1978; advisory board, Journal of Chemical Information & Computer Science, 1980-84

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1963. Division of Chemistry & the Law: councilor, 1985-2004; chair, 1993; chair-elect, 1992; cofounder, 1979; Committee on Minority Affairs, 1997-2004. Division of Chemical Information: Chemistry & the Law Subdivision, chair, 1980-85. Santa Clara Valley Section: councilor, 1977-82; alternate councilor, 1983-85, 1976; chair, 1996, 1986; chair-elect and program chair, 1995, 1985; ombudsman, 1989; Shirley B. Radding Service Award, committee chair, 1998-99, 1993-95; Harry & Carol Mosher Award, committee chair, 2003-04, 1982-85; Awards Committee, chair, 1980-81; Minority Affairs Committee, chair, 1997-2004

Member: American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS); Society for the Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science (Sacnas, ambassador from ACS Board); National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE); California Academy of Sciences; Intellectual Property Owners Association; Canadian Society of Chemistry. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Chemical Technicians, Chemistry & the Law, History of Chemistry, and Professional Relations

Related activities: Santa Clara University, Law School Board of Visitors, 2007; Syntex Corp., patent attorney, 1980-84; Hexcel Corp., staff attorney, 1978-80; SRI International, Menlo Park, Calif., research chemist/project leader, 1969-78; Dow Chemical Co., Midland, Mich., research chemist, 1966-69; technical and legal presentations at national and local meetings; Sci-Mix symposia; Geneva College, Adams Chemistry Center, fund-raising cochair ($5 million), 1997-2003; editor, ACS monograph, "Understanding Chemical Patents," 2nd Edition, 1991; Intel International Science & Engineering Fair, board of directors, San Jose, 2005-10; invited judge, Intel International Science & Engineering Fair, 2001-07; coinventor with seven patents; more than 10 journal and monograph publications, many technical and legal lectures, hundreds of U.S. and foreign patent applications written, filed, or prosecuted

East Tennessee Section. Professor Emeritus, (Retired) University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Born: 1942

Academic record: Swarthmore College, A.B., 1964; University of California, Berkeley, Ph.D., 1967

Honors: Chancellor's Award for Research & Creative Achievement, 1988; Phi Eta Sigma Outstanding Teacher Award, 1976; NATO Fellow in Science, 1969-70

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Tennessee, professor emeritus, 1997 to date, professor, 1979-97; PECOS Management Services Inc., project director, 2005-06; retired, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, senior R&D staff, 2001-02; adjunct R&D participant III, 1993-2001

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Membership Affairs, 2001-07, chair, 2005-07, vice chair, 2004, committee associate, 2000; Council Policy Committee (nonvoting), 2005-07; Committee on Divisional Activities, 1994-99, consultant, 2000-01; board of trustees, Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, (ex officio), 2005-07; editorial advisory board, Chemistry, 2003-07, chair, 2005-07; Joint Board-Council Policy Committee Governance Review Task Force, 2005 to date; Joint Task Force on Member Retention, 1997-99; Canvassing Committee, ACS Award for Nuclear Chemistry, 1993-96, chair, 1995-96

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1967. Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology: councilor, 1993-2007; chair and program chair, 1990; chair-elect, 1989; vice chair-elect, 1988; treasurer, 1978-87; summer schools in nuclear and radiochemistry, national director, 1995-2001; Publications Committee, 1994-96; Nominations Committee, 1991-94, chair, 1991; Pacifichem 2000, liaison, 1997-2001; Education & Training Committee; Membership Committee; Bylaws Revision Committee, chair. East Tennessee Section: treasurer, 1998-99; alternate councilor, 1988-93; Audit Committee, 2005-06; Membership Committee; Chemical Education Committee; Nominating Committee. Southeast Regional Meeting: treasurer, 1999; hospitality chair, 1976

Member: American Nuclear Society; Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Society. ACS Division: Nuclear Chemistry & Technology

Related activities: Editorial advisory board, Radiochimica Acta, 1996 to date; Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, participating guest, 1998-99, consultant, 1973-79; consultant to Roy F. Weston Inc., 1998; University of Mainz, Germany, guest scientist, 1997; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, adjunct R&D participant II, 1977-93, consultant, 1967-77; National Academy of Sciences-National Research Council, Committee on Nuclear & Radiochemisty, 1988-93, vice chair, 1992-93; Nuclear Research Center, Karlsruhe, Germany, visiting scientist, 1981-82; European Institute for Transuranium Elements, visiting scientist, 1981-84, 1986-89; University of Li??ge, Belgium, NATO Fellow in Science, 1969-70; more than 200 publications and one patent dealing with the basic physicochemical properties of the 4f and 5f elements and their compounds; more details available at myprofile.cos.com/joepete

Cincinnati Section. Procter & Gamble Co., Cincinnati

Born: 1945

Academic record: University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, A.B., 1967; University of Tennessee, Knoxville, M.S., 1969; University of Cincinnati, Ph.D., 1981

Honors: Fellow, ACS Chemical Health & Safety Division, 2004; ACS Scholars Program, Certificate of Appreciation, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007; Procter & Gamble Outstanding Contributions in the Development & Implementation of R&D IH&S Program, 1996-2002; Procter & Gamble Excellence in Innovation, Emerging Technology Achievement, 1996; Alumni Hall of Fame, charter inductee, Red Bank High School, 2000; Distinguished Alum, University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, 1995; Outstanding Alumna for Contributions to Profession, 1995, national award, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority; Distinguished Scientist of Cincinnati by Engineers & Scientists of Cincinnati, 1994 (first woman ever selected for this honor); Sigma Xi (life member); Iota Sigma Pi (life member); Beta Beta Beta; Gamma Sigma Epsilon; Sigma Pi Sigma; Distinguished Dissertation Fellowship; Procter & Gamble Fellowship

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Procter & Gamble Co., section head, 1997 to date; senior scientist, 1992-97

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director, District II, 2002-07; councilor ex officio, 2002-07; Board Executive Committee 2004-07; Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2004-07, chair, 2004-06; Committee on Budget & Finance, 2006-08; Board Web Presence Advisory Group, 2005-07; Board International Strategy Group, cochair, 2007; International Activities Committee, board liaison, 2007; Board Advisory Group on China, 2005-07; Board Retreat Planning Group, 2007; Board Steering Team for Strategic Plan Workshop, 2007; Percy Julian Task Force, 2004-07; Board Committee on Planning 2004-07, special liaison, 2003; 2005 and 2006 Board Goals Task Force, chair, 2005-06; American Chemical Society/American Chemistry Council (ACS/ACC) Collaboration Task Force, chair, 2005; Joint ACS/GCI Board Task Force, 2005-06; Board Contingency Planning Group, 2006; Program Review Task Force, 2005; ACS/AIChE Governance to Governance Task Force, 2003-05; Committee on Science, consultant, 2004-05; Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2002-05; Committee on Chemical Safety, 1998-2004, chair, 2001, committee associate, 1995-97, consultant, 2002-06; Board Task Force on Strategic Alliances, 2004; Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs, career consultant, 1994-2004; Committee on Science, consultant, 2004-05; Committee on Economic Status, 1991-93, secretary, 1991-93, committee associate, 1988-90; Women Chemists Committee, committee associate, 1989; Board Task Force on Executive Compensation, 2003; Board Presidential Task Force on Division & Local Section Funding, 2002-03, chair, 2002-03; Presidential Task Force on Chemical Hygiene Officer Certification, 1994-97; Board Task Force on Pension Policy, 1990

Advertisement

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1968. Division of Chemical Health & Safety: councilor, 2001-03; Executive Committee, 1997 to date; member-at-large, 1997-2000. Division of Professional Relations: chair, 1996; chair-elect, 1995. Cincinnati Section: alternate councilor, 1992-98; trustee, 1987-91; chair, 1986-87; chair-elect, 1985-86; membership chair, 1983-84; auditor, 1981-84; Audit Committee, chair, 1983-84; Spring Symposium Committee, 1986-87; Organic Discussion Group, chair, 1983-85. Regional Meetings: Central Regional Meeting, Flavors & Fragrances Symposium cochair, 2004; CMACS Regional Meeting Organizing Committee, 2000 and 2007; CMACS Diversity Symposium, cochair, 2000

Member: American Association for the Advancement of Science; American Industrial Hygiene Association. ACS Divisions: Chemical Health & Safety, Chemistry & the Law, Organic Chemistry, and Professional Relations

Related activities: Journal of Chemical Health & Safety, board of editors, 2000 to date; Journal of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists, editorial board, 1991 to date; University of Tennessee, Knoxville, chemistry department, Industrial Board, 1999 to date; University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Arts & Sciences, board, 1996 to date; University of Cincinnati, McMicken College, alumni advisory board, 2006 to date; Miami Valley Investment Club, president, 1985-86, vice president, 1984-85; Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Ohio Valley Chapter, chair, 1989, chair-elect, 1988; Iota Sigma Pi, Radium Chapter, president, 1980-81, vice president, 1979-80; Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, national scholarship chair, 1987-89; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, research associate, 1970-75; holds U.S. patents with accompanying applications and filings internationally; author of scientific publications and technical presentations

North Carolina Section. GlaxoSmithKline, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Born: 1947

Academic record: North Carolina State University, B.S., 1969; Princeton University, M.A., 1971; Ph.D., 1975

Honors: Marcus Hobbs Service Award, North Carolina Section, ACS, 1991; Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, College of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, North Carolina State University, 2001; Phi Kappa Phi; Phi Lambda Upsilon Lecturer, North Carolina State University, 1986

Professional positions (for past 10 years): GlaxoSmithKline, Manager Discovery R&D, 2001 to date; principal scientist, 1995-2000

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director, District IV, 2005-07; councilor, ex officio, 2005-07; Board Oversight Group on Leadership Development, 2006-07, cochair, 2006-07; Council Policy Committee (voting), 2002-04, (nonvoting), 1998-2000; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2007, chair, 2007; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2005-07; Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2006; Committee on Membership Affairs, 1995-2000, chair, 1998-2000, committee associate, 1993-94; Advisory Board for Industry Relations, 1998-2000; board of trustees, Group Insurance for ACS Members, ex officio, 1998-2000; Task Force on Committee Size, 2000; Task Force on Member Recruitment, 1997; editorial advisory board, Chemistry, 1998-2001

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1970. North Carolina Section: councilor, 1992-2004; alternate councilor, 1988-92; chair and program chair, 1986; chair elect, 1985; treasurer, 1981-84; Executive Committee, 1981-2004; Awards Committee, 1988-90; Academic-Industry Interface Committee, 1987-88; Nominations Committee, 1987; Hospitality Committee, 1982-86; Budget Committee, 1981-86. Southeastern Regional Meeting: 1984 Organizing Committee, 1982-84

Member: Sigma Xi. ACS Divisions: Chemical Information; Computers in Chemistry, and Medicinal Chemistry

Related activities: Capital Campaign Committee, College of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, NCSU, 2002-07; North Carolina State University, chemistry department board of visitors, 1997-2001, chair, 1999-2001; Pfizer Central Research, senior scientist, 1973-78; Burroughs Wellcome Co., section head, 1978-95

Northeastern Georgia Section. University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.

Born: 1958

Academic record: Jacksonville State University, B.S., 1980; University of Alabama, Ph.D., 1984

Honors: Charles H. Stone Award, Carolina-Piedmont Section, 2002, ACS; Henry A. Hill Award, ACS Northeastern Section, 1998; Southern Chemist Award, Memphis Section, ACS, 1998; Chemist of the Year Research Award, Northeastern Georgia Section, ACS, 1998; Percy L. Julian Award, National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), 2004; Henry A. Hill Award, NOBCChE, 1998; Outstanding Achievement Award, Clemson University, 1992; Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellow, 1994, Germany

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Georgia, Franklin Professor of Chemistry, 2005 to date; Distinguished Research Professor of Chemistry, 2000-05; professor of chemistry, 1995-2000; Clemson University, professor of chemistry, 1995

Service in ACS national office: Advisory board, Chemical & Engineering News, 2001-06; advisory board, Organometallics, 2003-06

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1981

Member: NOBCChE. ACS Divisions: Inorganic Chemistry

Related activities: Editorial boards: Synthesis & Reactivity in Inorganic & Metal-Organic Chemistry, Journal of Coordination Chemistry, Main Group Chemistry; board of visitors, National Science Foundation, 2001

Sacramento Section. (Retired), Merced College, Sacramento, Calif.

Born: 1942

Academic record: Oregon State University, B.S., 1964; M.S., 1965; Brigham Young University, Ph.D., 1971

Honors: Shirley B. Radding Award, Santa Clara Valley Section ACS, 2006; ACS Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, 2005; Sigma Xi; Phi Kappa Phi; Delta Sigma Rho; Kappa Delta Pi; Iota Sigma Pi; American Women in Science; Who's Who in the West; Outstanding Young Women of America, 1977 and 1978

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Retired 2006 to date; Merced College, professor emeritus, 2006 to date, science faculty, 1993-2005; vice president of instruction, 1991-92; dean of instruction, 1989-91

Service in ACS national offices: Council Policy Committee (voting), 2003-08, vice chair, 2007 (nonvoting), 1994-96; Committee on Committees, 1997-2002, secretary, 2001-02; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1991-92; Board Oversight Group for Leadership Development, 2005-06; Committee on Meetings & Expositions, 1993-96, 1985-90, chair, 1994-96; Committee on Professional Relations, 1979-84, committee associate, 1978; Committee on Chemical Education, 1977, committee associate, 1976; Women Chemists Committee, 1976-81; Presidential Task Force on Leadership Development, 2004; Task Force on North Atlantic Meeting, 1987-88; PROPPACC, chair, 1982-85; Task Force on Coordinating of Society Activities in Chemical Health & Safety, 1982-84; Organizing Committee, 4th North American Chemical Congress, 1987-91; Canvassing Committee, Garvan Medal, 1976-81; ad hoc Committee on National Historic Chemical Landmarks, 2004-08

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1969. Sacramento Section: councilor, 1975-2009; interim chair, 2006; chair, 2005; cochair, 1990; chair, 1988; chair-elect, 1987; editor, newsletter, 1989; Public Affairs Committee, chair, 1988; Education Committee, chair, 1974. Central Utah Section: Education Committee, 1970-71. Western Regional Meeting: general chair, 2004, 1984; Regional Meeting Steering Committee, 1977-96; Coordinating Committee of California ACS Sections, 1976-2007; chair, 1983-89; treasurer, 2000-05. Division of History of Chemistry: chair-elect, 2007-08

Member: California Science Teachers Association; California Association of Chemistry Teachers, National Science Teachers Association. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Chemical Health & Safety, and History of Chemistry

Related activities: Educational adviser, Commission on Correctional Peace Officers Standards & Training; California Community College Chancellor's Advisory Committee on Public Safety; Cosumnes River College, dean of science, math, and related technology, 1981-89; Sumar Corp., consultant, 1975-82

Division of Chemical Information (Philadelphia Section). National Federation of Advanced Information Services (NFAIS), Philadelphia

Born: 1944

Academic record: Chestnut Hill College, B.S., 1966; St. Joseph's University, M.S., 1976; University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, M.B.A., 1989

Honors: Meritorious Service Award, Division of Chemical Information, ACS, 2006; Alpha Epsilon Sigma; National Federation of Abstracting & Information Services Memorial Award, 1998; American Society for Information Science Achievement Award, 1996

Professional positions (for past 10 years): National Federation of Advanced Information Services (NFAIS), executive director, 2002 to date; Chescot Publishing Inc., president/CEO 1998-2002; UMI Inc., general manager, Academic & Public Library Division, 1996-98

Service in ACS national offices: Council Policy Committee (voting), 2006-08; (nonvoting), 1997-99; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 2000-05, vice chair, 2003, secretary, 2001; Committee on Divisional Activities, 1994-99, chair, 1997-99; Committee on Copyrights, 1990-98, chair, 1993-95, committee associate, 1989; Committee on Committees, Task Force on Publications/Copyrights Inter-Committee Relationship, 1999; Advisory Board for Industry Relations, 1997-99; Board Task Force on Technical Programming, 1998; Program Coordination Conference Committee, 1997-98; ACS Books Advisory Board, 1991-94; representative, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Section T, 1985-86

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1972. Division of Chemical Information: councilor, 1992-2009; chair, 1989; chair-elect, 1988; secretary-treasurer, 1984-87; corresponding secretary, 1982; archivist 2006 to date; Publications Committee chair, 1990-95; editor, Chemical Bulletin, 1977-83

Member: American Association for the Advancement of Science; Chemical Structure Association Trust, board of trustees; PALINET, board of trustees; Philosopher's Information Center, board of trustees; ACS Division: Chemical Information

Related activities: Chemical Structure Association Trust, board member, 1990 to date; Information Industry Association, board member, 1997-98; American Society for Information Science, board member, 1996-98, chair, Program Advisory Board, 1998; chair, Delaware Valley Chapter, 1994; secretary 1992-94; chair of Technical Program Committee for 1995 Conference; National Federation of Abstracting & Information Services, president, 1989; chair, Information Policy & Copyright Committee, 1991-2000; chair, Annual Program Conference, 1988; editorial advisory board, annual NFAIS yearbook, 1990-94; editorial advisory board, the International Journal of Electronic Publishing, 1993-96; editorial advisory board, TERI Information Digest of Energy, 1991-95; Chemical Notation Association, president, 1980; secretary, 1976-79; American Institute of Chemists, secretary, Philadelphia Chapter, 1981-82; executive vice president, database publishing, Institute for Scientific Information, 1989-95

Advertisement

Colorado Section. Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colo.

Born: 1943

Academic record: Utah State University, B.S., 1965; M.S., 1968; Ph.D., 1970

Honors: Colorado Section Marvin Goldberg Service Award, 2006; Colorado Section Award, ACS, 1995; Dean's Excellence Award, Colorado School of Mines, 2003; Utah State University, Chemistry Alumni Award, 2001; R&D 100 Award, 2000; ORISE Faculty Fellowship Award, 1995; American Men & Women of Science; Who's Who in America; Who's Who in the World

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Colorado School of Mines, professor, 1986 to date; National Center for Toxicological Research, visiting scientist, 1995; ORISE Visiting Scientist, 1995

Service in ACS national offices: Board of directors, director-at-large, 2004-07; councilor, ex officio, 2004-07; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2004-07, chair, 2006-07; Committee on Public Relations & Public Affairs, 2007; Governing Board for Green Chemistry, 2007; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2004-05; Council Policy Committee (voting), 1999-2004; Committee on Committees, 1993-98; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1988-90; Committee on Chemical Abstracts Service, committee associate, 1999; Committee on Meetings & Expositions, 1983-88; appointment of ACS Governing Board for Publishing Task Force, 2005-07; Board Goals Committee 2005-06; International Strategic Planning Group, 2007

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1968. Colorado Section: councilor, 1982-2004; secretary, 1980-81; Executive Committee, 1980-2004. Salt Lake Section: chair-elect, 1978; secretary-treasurer, 1975-76

Member: American Society for Mass Spectrometry

Related activities: National Research Council Committee on EPA Safe Buildings, 2003; Journal of Analytical & Applied Pyrolysis, editor, 2001-present, editorial board, 1987-2000; Colorado School of Mines, faculty senate, 2004-06; Colorado School of Mines, chemistry department management team, 2006-07; International Symposium on Analytical Pyrolysis Organizing Committee, 2004, 2006; symposia chair, New York, Denver, and Cancun ACS meetings; chair, Gordon Research Conference on Applied Pyrolysis, 1991; National Academy of Sciences Committee on Flammability of Materials Used in Transportation, 1986-89; chair, 5th International Symposium on Analytical Pyrolysis, 1982; Founder of Petrex Inc., a geochemical exploration company, and MicroPhage Inc., a biomedical diagnostic company; published more than 125 peer-reviewed papers; edited one book; holds six patents

North Central Oklahoma Section. Trihydro Corp., Ponca City, Okla.

Born: 1963

Academic record: University of Central Oklahoma, B.S., 1984; Oklahoma State University, Ph.D., 1989; Regis University, M.B.A., 2002

Honors: Distinguished Former Student Award for 2005, University of Central Oklahoma, Sigma Xi, Certificate of Excellence (Individual) "Clear the Air" Awards, 1996

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Trihydro Corp., project manager, (August) 2007 to date: ConocoPhillips, director, consent decree coordination, 2005 (August)-07; director, business services, 2002-05; Phillips Petroleum Co., director, technical marketing, 2001-02, quality assurance team leader, 1999-2001; site manager, property risk management, 1998-99, environmental air manager, Woods Cross refinery, 1994-98

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Budget & Finance, committee associate, 2004-06; Committee on Corporation Associates, 1999-2007; Women Chemists Committee, 1994-2003, consultant, 2003, chair, 1998-2000; PROGRESS Implementation Committee 2002-05; National Chemistry Week Task Force, 2000-05, 1995-97, chair, 1997; Joint Board-Presidential Task Force, Women in the Chemical Workplace, chair, 2000-01; Advisory Committee National Chemical Historic Landmarks program 1996-2008; Leadership Implementation Group (BOG) 2005 to date; Canvassing Committee, ACS Award for Creative Invention, 2002, 2004; Canvassing Committee, Garvan-Olin Award, 1994-99, chair, 1998-2000

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1988. North Central Oklahoma Section: chair, 2004-05; chair-elect, 2003. Salt Lake Section: chair, 1997; chair-elect, 1998, 1996. Northeast Oklahoma Section: chair, 1993; chair-elect, 1992. Division of Chemical Health & Safety: chair, 2001; chair-elect, 2000; alternate councilor, 2005-07, 1996-98; Women Chemists Committee, chair, 2003-04; Membership Committee, chair, 1995-2000

Member: American Institute of Chemical Engineers; Air & Waste Management Association; American Physical Society; National Registry of Environmental Professionals, registered environmental manager; ASTM. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Chemical Health & Safety, Chemistry & the Law, Environmental Chemistry, and History of Chemistry

Related activities: ACS Tour Speaker, 2005 to date; ACS Career Consultant, 2001 to date; editor's advisory board member for the Journal of Chemical Health & Safety, 1998 to date; regular columnist for the Journal of Chemical Health & Safety; Cimarron Broadband Project, board of directors, 2004-06; OK Mozart, board of directors, 2004 to date; Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council, board of directors, 2002-05; Ponca City Economic Development Advisory Board, 2002-03; Native Pride Pony Club, joint district commissioner, 2004-05; Chemical Sciences Roundtable, 2002-05; member of the Solid & Hazardous Waste State Board (Utah) 1997-98; charter member of the Air & Waste Management Association Great Basin Chapter executive board, 1997-98; board member of the Ponca City Summit, secretary/treasurer, 2004

LANE'S STATEMENT

STRENGTHENING THE BONDS: CHEMISTRY, MEMBERS, THE WORLD—TOGETHER

I am deeply honored for the opportunity to serve the American Chemical Society as candidate for president-elect. I believe in ACS, our vision, and the power of our membership. The complexities of the issues before us require proactive listening; clear, concise communication; and decisive actions. The very fiber of the chemical enterprise is changing. We must leverage our strength and the power of our membership to influence the future of our discipline.

Educating a new workforce, enhancing the public face of chemistry, shaping public policy, ensuring funding for discovery, and managing the globalization of the chemical enterprise will require new levels of collaboration within ACS and new relationships beyond our borders to bring about measurable change. As your president, this is where I will focus our collective efforts.

EDUCATION. I pledge to keep education and science literacy at the forefront of our thinking and pivotal in our actions.

The public face of chemistry is tarnished. Too many fear the ubiquitous chemical, reject data, or fail to see the need for research. Too few see or understand the "possibilities" that chemistry offers—the benefits bounded only by our imaginations. The next generation of explorers, seekers, and dreamers are being adversely influenced by the dulled public image of chemistry. Too few of them understand the importance and potential of chemistry. As educators and scientists, I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that our communities, and especially our children, understand the transforming powers of chemistry. It will be their leadership, inside and outside the profession, that will define the world's future.

We must continue to build strong relationships with our state and national legislators, helping them understand the importance of chemistry in our daily lives. With basic scientific literacy, sound, data-driven decisions can be made. With effective outreach, inspiring role models, and motivating mentors, we can influence the next generation of scientists and engineers: a workforce well-prepared and eager to engage—improving people's lives.

We must unleash that power from our membership, get deeper into our communities, and provide science-based experiences that stimulate imaginations and offer opportunities for continued discovery and learning. After all, what greater transformation can we effect than a young mind toward science?

RELATIONSHIPS. I pledge to keep an open mind, to hear all voices, and practice tolerance and acceptance as ACS continues to reach out, thereby building new and productive relationships that support our strategic plan.

I believe that life is a people business and that our ability to develop productive relationships propels our success. To realize the strategic intent and vision of ACS, we must continue to strengthen working relationships with our key stakeholders. We need to invest in a renewed level of trust within our communities, governmental bodies, and current and future partners. We must listen and learn how to improve people's lives. We must encourage and accept diverse viewpoints—from anyplace on this planet—to accomplish the goals of our membership and this society. Through relationships, we build trust, new friendships, and the capacity to make ACS stronger.

OUTCOMES. I pledge to help develop outcome-based metrics to guide ACS on our journey.

To begin an experiment without a measurable dependent variable is fruitless. To begin a journey without a destination is frustrating and distracting. Too often, activity is confused with outcomes. Outcomes are measurable benefits for individuals or populations during or after participating in a program. Outcomes may relate to behavior, skills, knowledge, attitudes, values, condition, or other attributes. They are what participants know, think, or can do. I believe that, along our journey, we need to better understand the outcomes of our collective efforts. I pledge to work closely with key stakeholders to better define, measure, and track outcomes—to use these data to continuously refine our strategic intent.

Friends, I am fully committed and ready to lead these initiatives on behalf of the ACS membership. I offer my 33 years of experience in the chemical industry, my passion for chemistry, and my productive involvement with ACS as evidence that I have the necessary background, capability, and determination to lead this society forward as president. I am fortunate to acknowledge the valuable support of my company and colleagues at Dow Corning Corp.—they stand with me.

I encourage each of you to renew your commitment to our profession and to ACS—its governance, vision, and direction. We're compelled to seek the future—together.

PETERS' STATEMENT

The ACS president represents the members, the council, and the board as the public face of chemistry. To do this well, one must understand the history, workings, and thinking of these groups. My background as a chemist along with my service as a long-term councilor, a member of the board of directors, an active committee member, and as a leader in a large local section and in founding an active division have prepared me well for this opportunity.

After earning my Ph.D. from Stanford, I spent 12 years in chemical research in industry. I then decided to serve our science more broadly with formal legal training at night and became a chemical patent attorney. For the past 27 years, I have facilitated the research of chemists in industry and academe and interact constantly with government entities. Thus, I have gained a broad perspective of our science.

Should you select me to be a candidate for ACS president, I will continue to work actively to advance the visionand goals of our society and those professionals who perform every day to improve people's lives through chemistry by the following:

1. Innovation/Invention, such as ACS regional meetings, which are underutilized. I would focus and provide more funding for activities and have a presidential event at each regional meeting in 2009.

2. Inclusion/Engagement of industrial and academic chemists across the ever broadening spectrum of chemistry.

3. Internationalization/Globalization by extending the Chemistry Enterprise 2015 Report to Chemistry 2020 to have five more years of data points to guide our future actions.

My planned initiatives include:

IMPROVING OUR COMMUNICATIONS

Increasing the interactions of the ACS Board, Council, and younger members and students with the public.

Supporting the goals of our publications to become the premier supplier of chemical information.

Enhancing regional meetings with programs, funding, and support to prepare members to engage their state and local governments to increase support for K-12 science education.

HONORING OUR COMMITMENTS

Increase ACS resources and programs to assist all members in career development and transitions and encourage more active involvement of industrial chemists.

Build strategic alliances with related national and international scientific and engineering entities.

Expand ACS engagement with community colleges and four-year, non-Ph.D.-granting colleges and universities—important sources of our professional chemists and chemical engineers.

Increase resources for the consideration of alternative careers by chemists and chemical engineers.

NOURISHING OUR DIVERSITY

Encourage sections and divisions to reach out to local resources and create active and engaged groups of women, underrepresented minorities, and younger and senior chemists.

Encourage engagement of high school teachers and community college professors in ACS by supporting Kids & Chemistry, Kidventions, and chemistry competitions and proclaiming that October is National Chemistry Month.

Increase the presence and personal and financial involvement of ACS and its members in local, regional, state, and international science and engineering fairs.

Why elect me? Because I have demonstrated my commitment to these issues throughout my professional life. Within ACS over the past 30 years, I have served in local, divisional, regional, national, and international activities. See www.howard-peters.com.

For more than 12 years, I have been involved in ACS programs to increase diversity participation in our science. These efforts include Inventors Make a Difference Day, George W. Carver Science Fairs, and Kidventions. I have served as an invited chemistry judge for the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair (2001-07).

On a personal note, my wife, Sally, has a chemistry background, has been a councilor for more than 10 years, and is a chemical information specialist at (Xerox) PARC. Our two daughters have science degrees and our granddaughters have 119 years of ACS membership through their grandparents.

The most important task facing our profession is convincing the public and our governments of the importance of chemists and chemistry in the maintaining and improving of their daily lives. We need 160,000 ambassadors and advocates to step forward to convince the public that chemistry is critical to solve the problems that face our nation, from climate change to energy and resource management. Action is needed now for chemists to leave a greener and sustainable world to our children and grandchildren.

If elected, I will be the public voice for chemistry, innovation, and competitiveness and sustainability, as we find ourselves living in interesting times. I will continue to work cooperatively with the board, council, staff, and the members to meet these goals.

I close with two thoughts:



(For me) ACS = OPPORTUNITY! &



CHEMISTS_____ MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

I ask for your vote.

PETERSON'S STATEMENT

From my diverse participation in and service to the American Chemical Society, I have come to understand many of the complexities of this large, dispersed organization, which is operated mainly by volunteers in divisions and/or local sections with the assistance and support of a dedicated ACS staff. With our large membership—more than 160,000 strong—and considerable financial resources, we have the capabilities to do almost anything that is the consensus of the membership.

Over the past few years, we have been on a path of self-analysis and assessment, considering where we see or want to see the chemical enterprise 10 years out and developing strategic plans to set visions, goals, and metrics to guide our priorities, actions, and paths forward. The continuing effort in self-assessing our governance documents and operations to be sure we are functioning to our best advantage in today's global society is a most worthwhile and welcomed task, despite it being time-consuming and hard work.

Working in a small group environment first to generate ideas and suggestions for changes, then presenting them to a broader audience for discussion and input, and following with a vote to decide whether to proceed, refine, or drop is an effective process for making the necessary changes to our society to meet the challenges and opportunities of this century. Taking the time and making the effort to inform and discuss to arrive at a consensus prior to the introduction of formal petitions to council appears to be an effective and efficient way to bring about appropriate changes to the constitution and bylaws of our society.

I will use this same model in a leadership role in District II as your representative on the board of directors and will take advantage of electronic communications between national meetings to get additional input over that which is usually expressed in our semiannual District II councilor caucus meetings. I will solicit at least one contact person from each of our 42 local sections through whom I can receive input on specific issues to better gauge the consensus opinion. For particularly contentious issues, the local section contact person might need to survey a subset of, or even perhaps the entire, local section population to determine more accurately the consensus.

Of course, some issues and considerations from the board of directors must be dealt with privately and without general discussions outside of the board itself. This is quite proper and expected when, for example, it pertains to personnel matters, certain business functions, and outside negotiations. In 2008, I will no longer have responsibilities as a divisional councilor nor service on committees that require being a councilor (self-limiting my councilor service to 15 years), so my total focus will be on the many oversight functions and responsibilities of the board. I will be as open and straightforward as possible, without any personal agenda. My sole reason for continuing ACS service as District II director will be to lend my experience in academe, government laboratories, international science, and various ACS governance/administrative positions and to use my drive and enthusiasm to get things done for the betterment and continued success of ACS.

SCHMIDT'S STATEMENT

PRIDE IN THE PAST, WORKING FOR THE FUTURE

While we can be proud that ACS currently operates from a position of strength, we must not be complacent. We must build and proactively help frame and shape the ever-changing future. I would be honored to have your trust and mandate to continue to serve as your district director for 2008-10.

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

There are challenges and opportunities that I want to continue addressing to maintain, sustain, and advance the members' interests for the future. As a member-driven professional society, we can work collaboratively to ensure our vitality, usefulness, and relevance. Members are our most important assets. We need to maintain our leadership role in the world chemistry community and determine and chart what is needed for ACS and our members in this context. Some of the major challenges and opportunities that need our substantial work are as follows:

Employment. Addressing the problems that all members face in practicing our profession, especially employment. Chemistry is an exciting profession, but only if you have a stable job. We cannot create jobs, but we can promote opportunities for them by working together with academia, government, and industry for the benefit of everyone. We must address the problems and work for their remedy given a global economy, global workforce, and Web-driven environment. Some key areas for attention include the following:

Education: The major job opportunities for our graduates are in industry. We must ensure that our students are provided with the education needed to be competitive in a global economy.

The major job opportunities for our graduates are in industry. We must ensure that our students are provided with the education needed to be competitive in a global economy. Support tax credits for long-term research through improved interfaces with lawmakers. This is the basis of employment and the growth of our profession.

through improved interfaces with lawmakers. This is the basis of employment and the growth of our profession. Greater access to ACS programs via interactive meetings and online courses that are needed to help chemists be even more valuable in the job market.

via interactive meetings and online courses that are needed to help chemists be even more valuable in the job market. Chemistry information: Continued world leadership by further improving CAS and ACS journals—vital resources to practitioners of chemistry.

Public Image of Chemistry. This is a worldwide challenge. The negative image presented by the media influences students considering chemistry as a profession and the support for funding chemical research both by Congress and industry. We must use every means, both domestically and internationally, to restore confidence in the importance of chemistry in the public eye via Internet, print and other media, lectures, and science museums.

Convener and Catalyst. Continue as a neutral convener and catalyst for meetings and discussions—not just in scientific circles—on topics of national and global importance in chemistry and science.

MY RECORD

As your current district director, I have attended board and regional meetings, chaired the councilor caucuses and the Board Committee on Professional Affairs & Public Relations (PA&PR) (2004-06), and served on numerous other committees. My fellow board members elected me twice to two-year terms (2004-07) on the Board Executive Committee.

As PA&PR chair, my accomplishments include the following:

Held breakfasts at the national meetings to gain input on activities.

Advocated on Capitol Hill and locally for ACS interests.

Exceeded 5% target for new Legislative Action Network members—achieved16% growth, more than three times the target.

Added 17 new government affairs committees, bringing the total to 42—a 70% growth over the 2005 baseline.

My ACS activities were conducted while I was a full-time R&D section head at Procter & Gamble, where I serve as the global health, safety, and environmental manager for R&D in the Beauty Care Global Business Unit.

WHAT DO I BRING?

These are the major challenges, opportunities, and my concerns about required future activities. They are complex and will not be solved overnight. My biography shows my extensive ACS experience and professional employment, including managerial and financial skills. Additionally, I bring a diverse and balanced background along with an open mind to the issues facing the board.

I offer my candidacy to you as an informed, energized, committed, and diversely experienced member, dedicated to changing the society for the benefit of the members. By working cooperatively, we can shape the future society into one that continues to consider members to be its most important asset.

We live in challenging times financially, technologically, and sociologically. These forces do not act in isolation, but continually impact, influence, and reshape our environment. We must ensure that the needs of our members are met and that chemists and the chemical enterprise are in a sustainable position to embrace the present and the future in a positive, productive way. I ask for your support to be reelected as district director in this election.

BIGHAM'S STATEMENT

If you like change, times have never been better. The field of chemistry and the American Chemical Society progressed steadily for more than 100 years using tried-and-true formats that worked for the times. We now appear to be in a time of more rapid change or perhaps even drastic shifts to new paradigms. While the outcomes of these changes are uncertain, we as a society must face our challenges openly and early as we have often done, but we must also be more nimble and flexible than we have ever been in the past. The following topics are especially important to me.

ACS is a society of volunteers. We, the members, are and will be known by what we do for the nation, our local communities, and our profession. All of us are aware how hard it is to attract and keep enough volunteers to staff our programs. We must get better at organizing and supporting our volunteers. One approach that we have put into motion is the implementation of the ACS Leadership Development System. This training program will endow our volunteer leaders with skills they can use on the job as well as in their ACS roles. If we fully integrate this system into our organizations and units, we will become a more accomplished volunteer organization. We will have a common background, common experiences, and a common language to enable us to lead the organization to great accomplishments and provide experiences that meet the needs of our fellow volunteers.

The globalization of the chemistry enterprise is a process that will change the nature of ACS and our profession. The Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs report on globalization provided an analysis and recommendations that should be considered fully. Any great change presents difficulties and opportunities. A shift in the job market seems likely, but when, where, and how many are important questions. ACS needs to do what it does best, which is to stay on top of the situation, gather data, analyze changes, and inform members about important directions. The activities that we have through the Office of Legislative & Government Affairs, the Legislative Action Network, and our public affairs and public relations committees are most important.

Multidisciplinarity is a tide of change that waits for no one. This concept is not new, but it is having an accelerating effect on training, employment, and the nature of work. The ACS Task Force on Multidisciplinarity made a number of recommendations that need to be implemented. More specifically, our divisions and meetings are focal points. We should establish mechanisms to facilitate the creation and support for multidisciplinary topical groups and expand thematic programming in our meetings so that new areas arise within ACS and not without.

Communication trends are impacting ACS. In June 2006, we held a workshop that issued a report entitled "Assessing the Impact of Evolving Information and Communications Technologies and Trends on ACS." The rise of geographically diverse, multidisciplinary research teams has created the need for newer methods of communication. Interpersonal communication has broadened from voice and e-mail into text and instant messaging.

The demand for and use of newer forms of social software and informal collaborative communities is expected to rise. Information storage has shifted from personal to central with widespread access across the Internet. Chemists of the future may well be always online and have full access to all their information resources from any location.

The discussion of open access to the chemical literature boils down to who pays. Recognizing that over half of the manuscripts published in ACS journals come from outside the U.S., we should analyze carefully the global effects of whatever system we institute. Will authors from developing nations continue to publish in ACS journals? With global open access, could journal publishing become commoditized with authors seeking the lowest cost option? We should, as best we can, anticipate the outcomes of proposed publishing models and communicate these to the membership so that at least we know what lies at the bottom of the slippery slope.

Your thoughts and concerns are always of interest to me (please send e-mail to e.bigham@acs.org). Hopefully, we can continue to work together to enhance our profession, ACS, and your professional life.

ROBINSON'S STATEMENT

From the perpetual search for new disease-fighting drugs to the synthesis of novel compounds possessing unusual chemical properties, the challenges that confront the discipline of chemistry are profound. Moreover, as the traditional lines of demarcation between the historic disciplines of analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry have begun to yield to subtly nuanced problems that may not fit neatly into rigid categories, the definition of what it means to be a chemist has also begun to evolve.

Not so very long ago, essentially there was only one choice for a high school student interested in studying the science of molecules in college: chemistry. Given the multitude of choices available today, high school students can now choose between a number of disciplines other than chemistry including material science, nanotechnology, and molecular biology. While each of these fields utilizes chemistry, one does not have to be a chemist to practice these disciplines.

For our discipline to continue to attract the best and brightest young people, we must consider new ways to attract young people to chemistry. Furthermore, we must embrace, and indeed celebrate, the fact that many problems of today often have to be approached from a multidisciplinary perspective. It is in this arena that I believe that ACS can play a critical role.

Chemistry often loses very bright students at the freshman or sophomore level in college as it is frequently viewed as only a gateway to medical school. While certainly chemistry is critical in the pursuit of medicine, we need not surrender these promising students quite so easily. As the District IV director, I would like to work with the district, in conjunction with ACS, to devise strategies to "recruit" more of these students to chemistry. It has been my experience that chemistry simply has not been presented to these students as a viable career choice.

I recall teaching an honors general chemistry course, filled with exceptionally bright students, several years ago. After the first examination, I had a conversation with the student that had scored the highest grade on the examination. I asked her about her career aspirations, and she replied that she had always planned on attending medical school. Soon thereafter, I offered this student a job as a research assistant in my laboratory, and she was working alongside graduate students and postdoctoral fellows in my laboratory. Ultimately, this student proceeded to choose chemistry as a career path and will soon obtain her Ph.D. I find this story quite illustrative: If students are introduced to the wonders and excitement of chemistry early in their collegiate careers, via the laboratory, they will often choose chemistry over other career paths.

Technology can also play a role in attracting more young people to chemistry. Our society has witnessed a multitude of technological changes in the last few years. Today's young people have not experienced life without the Internet, cell phones, or digital (MP3) music players. As director of District IV, I would like to assist and augment the efforts of ACS to extend the reach of chemistry to young people by utilizing the Internet and recent technologies like podcasts. To attract the best and brightest young people to chemistry, we must begin to reach them in new ways.

HAYES'S STATEMENT

Representing council, and members of the American Chemical Society in general, as director-at-large would be a great honor and challenge. Reviewing my past experiences, I believe I can provide leadership in three major areas: professional growth of individual ACS members, education of current and future chemists for the broad fields of chemistry, and education of the public.

PROFESSIONAL GROWTH



To support its members' professional growth, ACS should make available to all chemists, as it has to me, an opportunity to develop leadership and management skills, networking, and expansion beyond their current interests, all with a future vision.

A new leadership development system is emerging. I have been actively involved in this process from its earliest stages. The system will utilize modern technologies to provide advancement opportunities to all ACS members. I will continue to be an advocate for the system and making members and their employers aware of its benefits, because in a serendipitous manner, ACS was my professional leadership academy.

As my ACS activity coexisted with my professional career, the necessary skills and talents for both were developed through ACS. My experience has included council committees and task forces with membership on all three elected committees, chairing two committees and numerous subcommittees, a regional coordinating committee for public policy, a regional meeting steering committee, two regional meetings, and my local section three times.

EDUCATION



During my 35 years as faculty and administrator on the high school, two- and four-year college, and university levels, I have been proud to use and share ACS educational philosophies, textbooks, and supplemental materials. While continuing to improve and distribute these excellent resources, ACS needs to be more active in certain areas. ACS must accelerate efforts to better prepare graduate students for research, education, and applied futures in a multidisciplinary environment with a team approach. The current review of undergraduate programs is vital. Similarly, ACS must work harder to ensure that the potential population of future chemical scientists in the two- and four-year colleges is supported.

The training of high school science teachers, many of whom have limited chemical experiences, is crucial. They need support to become competent and comfortable in providing a firm and meaningful foundation in chemistry for their students. Through cooperation with the technical divisions, ACS can help teachers show students the relevance of chemistry to their lives and careers.

PUBLIC OUTREACH



Public outreach is a major future concern for the public in general and government officials in particular. One action deserving support is ACS members' proactive efforts regarding chemistry and the public. I have called my local radio stations to correct erroneous information on topics such as toxic spills and water quality. I will work diligently to speed and broaden the ACS Web reform to further support society members in this type of activity.

Communication to the public of what ACS has available is key. For example, to reach the younger generations, communication should be through the use of blogs and podcasts. Information not seen or heard cannot be used to change people's opinions.

Outreach to government officials who have limited scientific background (like the general public) is of equal importance because their actions shape the future policies and funding of chemistry and science in general. The Office of Legislative & Government Affairs has been increasingly successful with outreach to congressional and federal officials. In the past, my local section and others in California were organized to reach out to state and local officials. My activities included chairing a joint legislative hearing on licensure of chemists and providing input on many issues.

However, local support has waned. A recent initiative is aimed at renewal of national ACS support. This must be expanded to again take advantage of our core of ACS member volunteers and to use modern technologies. My activity in this and other areas resulted in my receiving the 2005 ACS Award for Volunteer Service.

Why should Jan Hayes be your choice for director-at-large? I have the breadth of ACS service in professional relations, meetings, local section and division leadership, and governance to serve the council and the entire society as your board representative. I am willing to give the time necessary to be an informed representative, and I am committed to return to ACS the investment it made in me earlier in my career. I am a worker bee with a future vision based on the firm foundation of past experience. I am a task-oriented person and a communicator. I will be there to serve you and the society if elected to the board. Thank you for considering support of my candidacy.

LAWLOR'S STATEMENT

From my perspective, the American Chemical Society is truly that's a society and a group of individuals who are united by a common purpose. Like any society, our advancement depends upon our ability to adapt to change. And to quote Bob Dylan, "the times, they are a-changing." The growth of e-science initiatives around the world is reshaping the environment within which the chemical enterprise operates.

Such initiatives require collaboration across multiple scientific disciplines. They are global and multicultural in nature. And the scientific communication that is evolving from the process is dynamic and nontraditional, with collaborative writing, data sharing, and interactive commentary being the norm.

But change and opportunities come hand in hand, and I believe that with a focus on the four Cs Community, Communication, Collaboration, and Careers we can successfully manage the opportunities that our changing world offers and emerge a stronger, more effective society.

COMMUNITY. We are the world's largest scientific community, 160,000-plus strong, scattered across the U.S. and around the globe. We each chose to join this community because of our desire to interact with and learn from others with similar interests. Yet only a small percentage of us are able to come together at any one time to discuss issues of mutual concern. I will work for a more aggressive use of technology to overcome the barriers to interaction created by geographic separation and create a more tightly linked community. An increased sense of community and ease of participation in that community has the potential to attract new members, increase member involvement and retention, accelerate collaborative efforts, and improve communication.

COMMUNICATION. We are responsible for three levels of communication: within our community; in our outreach activities; and, through journals, databases, and meetings, as a facilitator for the flow of scientific communication—a form of communication that is undergoing radical change due to the open-access movement; the emergence of collaborative, user-generated content; and an increase in virtual conference participation. I will work to improve our internal communication to foster a healthy, well-informed community; to improve our external communication to foster mutual understanding and minimize misperceptions in our outreach to sister societies, policymakers, news media, and the general public; and to accelerate the development of innovative publishing initiatives that leverage the new forms of scholarly communication to ensure that we retain our leadership role in the scholarly communication process.

COLLABORATION. Both internal and external to our community, collaboration is a way of life. I believe that an increased sense of community and improved communication will strengthen and accelerate our own internal collaborative efforts. And certainly, the very nature of science combined with increased globalization forces us to place a greater emphasis on collaborative initiatives with other communities having mutual interests and objectives. But successful collaboration—both internal and external—requires understanding, acceptance, and respect for cultural and national diversity. I will work for the continued development of programs that will lead to a greater appreciation of the value of a diverse, multicultural community, for we are such a community, as are the communities with which we collaborate.

CAREERS. Every community offers a variety of employment opportunities, including the chemical community. Most people assume that, upon graduation, chemistry students will be involved in some aspect of laboratory research. I made that assumption as well, but ultimately fulfilled my passion for chemistry through a career in scientific publishing. Others within our community—writers, lawyers, doctors, information specialists, and computer scientists—have followed their love of chemistry into careers unthought of in college and graduate school. I will work to increase our emphasis on the diverse opportunities offered by a chemistry degree early—and continually—throughout the education process to ensure that even in the face of increased globalization, outsourcing, and a depressed market for laboratory positions, those with a love of chemistry will be encouraged to fulfill their passion.

WHY BONNIE LAWLOR?



I believe that I would bring several important attributes to the ACS Board of Directors. As the executive director of a nonprofit membership organization, I regularly deal with the challenges facing such organizations???membership retention and growth, the need for volunteers, and the need to balance member benefits with fiscal responsibility. My publishing experience provides an understanding of the trends in scholarly communication that threaten traditional information resources such as Chemical Abstracts and ACS journals. From a financial perspective, my past work experience has required significant profit and loss responsibility. And like you, I have a passion for chemistry!

VOORHEES' STATEMENT

ACS LEADERSHIP: THE STRENGTH OF OUR FUTURE



The worldwide chemistry enterprise is rapidly changing. Visionary ACS leadership will be necessary in the 21st century to ensure that chemistry remains the foundation for the basic sciences. Four years ago, you elected me director-at-large. This experience, when paired with my longtime involvement in ACS local and national activities, will help me drive board action on the challenges facing our profession.

CHALLENGES



The three greatest current challenges for ACS are the following:

Image of chemistry

ACS membership value

Employment and globalization

Image of Chemistry. We are all concerned with the decreasing number of students pursuing careers in chemistry and uneven congressional financial support for chemical research. Many see chemistry's poor image as the root cause of both. To effect change, ACS must rely on its most persuasive and cost-effective resource—its members—to advocate for chemistry with Congress and the public. We can make a difference.

The ACS 2007-09 Strategic Plan promotes the value of the chemical sciences and technologies that improve the quality of human life. This society commitment provides a great platform, but the board must follow through. ACS leaders must revitalize society support for advocacy efforts by members in our local sections and divisions, so as to unleash this potent resource.

Membership Value. As chair of the Committee on Professional & Member Relations (P&MR), I must ensure that the society provides its members with the highest quality products to enhance their professional lives. Future ACS member programs and services will undoubtedly be more Web-based, and we must be ready to deploy them. To that end, we have recently initiated two critical infrastructure projects: the Web Reinvention effort and the ACS Strategic Communications Plan.

I support these initiatives, and through the committee, I have also worked to make more national meeting content available through the Web. I dedicated two P&MR open dialogues with committee chairs at the national meetings to gather information on how to improve Web delivery of meeting content. If reelected, I will use my experience to drive ACS's deployment of 21st-century tools for today's chemical professionals.

Employment and Globalization. ACS cannot create jobs, but it can help members grasp opportunity by creating world-class tools for personal development and job searching. Our members deserve the best support during times of unemployment. By expanding our Web capability, ACS can become a global clearinghouse for chemical employment, especially in small businesses where an increasing number of jobs are found.

We can do a better job of supporting our employed members as well. The Leadership Development program, which I wholeheartedly support, provides outstanding new opportunities for personal career growth.

Globalization is here to stay. ACS must catalyze greater understanding of the global market for science by creating better dialogue on globalization among members, ACS committees, and ACS headquarters staff and by developing a global scientific community connecting our members with chemical scientists around the world. Such an ACS international program will provide the society with a stronger position in advancing the image of chemistry globally and increasing the value of membership locally as well.

In addition, ACS needs to take a stand on the value of domestic research facilities for U.S. competitiveness. Innovation is research applied to human need. By necessity, it will drive our economy in a cost-competitive world. We must encourage industry and government to support a robust employment market so as to encourage bright, motivated students to select chemistry and to provide industry and academe with world-leading innovators.

SOLUTIONS



Our challenges evolved over time, and we, as the board, council, and members, must commit adequate time to address them. As a continuing director-at-large, I will provide leadership for the society and a sounding board for councilors on major issues. Satisfaction with our society increases if member views are truly heard.

MY RECORD



I have been a councilor for 25 years and for the past four years, an ACS director-at-large. As a member and chair of regular, elected council and board committees, I have gained a broad perspective of the society's operation and learned the importance of a member's thoughts. I will utilize my experience to improve the overall society and, specifically, strengthen the position of its members in these times of great change. I ask for your support; I would be honored to continue as a director-at-large.

WOOD-BLACK'S STATEMENT

Ask yourself two questions: Why did I choose this profession? And how am I giving back to the profession? Each of us needs to take time and reflect on both of these questions, as they directly relate to how we approach each day of our careers. Science is our profession—it is not just a job but a career and how we identify ourselves to the community. It is genuinely a part of who we are. So why did I start my statement with these questions?

These two questions fundamentally relate to how I perceive the future. These questions are the KEY (Knowledge, Engagement & Youth) to the role that the American Chemical Society plays in the overall community. Each of us is a professional—that is, a person who is an expert at his or her work. And each of us is pursuing a career, which means more than a job; it means to progress through life pursuing a particular activity. Thus, a career in the chemical enterprise is more than our day job; it is about our passion for the science and about understanding ourselves. And one of the ways that we support this passion is through participation in ACS.

ACS supported that personal decision you made when you chose the chemical enterprise as a profession. It supported you through activities that prompted Knowledge, Engagement & Youth. You are well aware of the many activities that support the expansion of Knowledge: this publication, the ACS journals, curriculum development, K-12 support, etc.

But you may not be as aware of the activities that promote Engagement and Youth. Engagement is not only the participation of the members of ACS but also encouraging others to participate in the overall discussion of science. This includes members of the public-through activities such as National Chemistry Week, science news reporting, the Legislative Action Network, and conversations with a next-door neighbor.

Youth not only means supporting the next generation of students, members of the chemical profession, but also a youthful, unaging spirit of all of us that participate in this endeavor. Thus, ACS is not just a provider of resources but an energizer and source of revitalization that reminds you of why you chose this profession.

As for the second question???how do I give back to the profession????for me, it is based upon service. I believe that it is important to give back, through time and effort. Hence, I am running for director-at-large. I believe that it is vitally important to support those KEYs-???Knowledge, Engagement & Youth???through my time, talents, and treasure. It is important to put our personal resources back into those activities that helped to support us on our way through our careers—and that continues to do so.

It is essential that each of us becomes engaged. It is vital for our own youthfulness, as well as for supporting the next generation. My grandfather provided me with three gold nuggets of advice: 1. You have to learn something new each day or you will die. 2. You can get mad about something—but you have to do something about it (that is, you have to be personally engaged). 3. It is okay to fail—but it is not okay not to try.