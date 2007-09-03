Chinese Firm Plans Olefin

China's Datang International Power Generation plans to build an olefins plant in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia that will use locally produced coal as raw material. With an estimated investment cost of $2.1 billion, the project will process methanol into propylene to feed a 460,000-metric-ton-per-year polypropylene unit. The publicly traded firm did not say what other materials its complex will produce.
