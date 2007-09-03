Controlling Explosives

As a chemist who spent some of his boyhood experimenting—without much success—with ways to blow things up, I understand that experiences with energetic materials may attract young people to careers in science. However, I suspect that for every Pauling, Edison, or Goddard that such experiences yield, there is a much more abundant harvest of scars, lost fingers, and blindness.
Regulatory attempts to control the sale of energetic materials to the general public hardly constitute a "war on science" (C&EN, July 9, page 31). We should not feel that we need to risk the safety of our youth in order to recruit future scientists.
Joseph P. Smith
Bellaire, Texas
