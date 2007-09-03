DSM Invest In Food Freshness Firm

A European syndicate led by DSM Venturing and Swiss-based Inventages Venture Capital has pumped $5.6 million into Food Quality Sensor International, which develops technologies to detect the freshness of perishable foods. FQSI's SensorQ stick-on label is applied to the inside of meat and poultry packages to detect the gaseous by-products of food-borne bacteria. FQSI expects to launch the product later this year. Ciba Specialty Chemicals has developed a stick-on food-freshness sensor that is applied to the outside of a food package.
