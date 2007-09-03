Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

FDA Proposes Sunscreen Rating System

September 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

FDA has proposed a long-awaited UV-A sunscreen effectiveness rating system and testing protocol. Sunscreen ingredient makers, formulators, and consumers have waited eight years for the agency to provide guidance on how effectively creams and lotions protect against UV-A rays, which scientists believe cause skin-wrinkling and contribute to skin cancer. The rating system would assign one to four stars to a product based on new in vitro and in vivo tests, with one star corresponding to the lowest level of protection and four stars indicating the highest. The star rating system is similar to one developed 15 years ago in the U.K. by Boots Co. Ciba Specialty Chemicals, a leading supplier of sunscreen active ingredients, says the proposed system is a "clear step in the right direction." For 30 years, U.S. consumers have relied on sun protection factor (SPF) ratings, which only indicate the ability of a sunscreen to block the UV-B rays responsible for sunburn. The confusion over how effectively sunscreens protect people from the harmful effects of the sun led to the filing of a consumer fraud lawsuit last year in California against a number of sunscreen manufacturers. FDA's proposal would also allow new combinations of avobenzone, a UV-A filter, and other sunscreen active ingredients.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA questions safety of sunscreens, again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More evidence that sunscreens absorb through skin
FDA proposes changes to US sunscreen rules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE