Gene Logic Signs Two New Partners

Gene Logic has snared two new customers for its drug repositioning program, which explores new applications for drug candidates that were safe but ineffective in clinical trials. In separate deals, Merck Serono and Solvay Pharmaceuticals have enlisted the Gaithersburg, Md.-based biotech to look for new uses for drug candidates. In each pact, Gene Logic will receive milestone and royalty payments on compounds that are put back in the clinic; it has the option to license any drug that the companies do not elect to pursue.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter