InnoCentive Gives Prize4Life Awards

InnoCentive, a website aimed at researchers who can offer solutions to scientific problems, has awarded five prizes in the first phase of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Prize4Life Biomarker Challenge. The winners, three from the U.S. and two from Europe, will each receive $15,000 for their proposals on how to identify an ALS biomarker. Prize4Life, a nonprofit group in Cambridge, Mass., joined with InnoCentive in late 2006 to offer a prize of up to $1 million for the first validated biomarker. The winning proposals came from fields including chemistry, dermatology, cell biology, and biostatistics. The deadline for the challenge's second phase, the submission of actual biomarkers, is Nov. 6, 2008.
