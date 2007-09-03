Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James D'Ianni Dies At 93

September 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of U of Akron
Credit: Courtesy of U of Akron

Former ACS president developed synthetic rubber

JAMES D. D'IANNI, an accomplished chemist, industrial leader, and former ACS president, died Aug. 14. A lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio, he was 93.

D'Ianni received a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Akron in 1934 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1938. He was also a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

He joined Goodyear Tire & Rubber in 1938, spending his entire career there until retiring in 1978 as director of research.

D'Ianni played a key role in the development of synthetic rubber, which was needed for military vehicles and equipment during World War II because natural rubber was in short supply.

An emeritus member, D'Ianni joined ACS in 1934, served as chair of the Rubber Division in 1964, received the division's Charles Goodyear Medal in 1977, and was ACS president in 1980. He was the first ACS president to visit China.

He was also a member of both the National Academy of Sciences and the American Institute of Chemists, and a fellow of the Institution of the Rubber Industry. He held 17 patents, and either authored or coauthored more than 50 scientific articles.

D'Ianni was a generous contributor to the University of Akron, which awarded him an honorary doctor of science degree.

"Among Jim's many concerns was his belief in and support of education, especially in chemistry, which stemmed from his admiration of his professors and mentors," says Kim Calvo, professor and chair of the chemistry department at the University of Akron. "In turn, he supported many students through his service activities and philanthropy. The faculty and students at the University of Akron will miss Jim both for his very down-to-earth manner and his brilliant insights into chemistry."

D'Ianni is survived by his second wife, Claire; a daughter, Vicki Bitner; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His first wife of 52 years, Dorothy, died in 1992. A memorial service for family and friends is planned for Sept. 7 at the University of Akron's Goodyear Polymer Center.

Obituaries are written by Susan J. Ainsworth. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include detailed educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John R. Wasson
Robert I. Lemlich

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE