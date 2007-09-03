Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Job Cuts Planned At Biotech Firms

September 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Three biotechnology companies are cutting jobs as part of restructuring plans. PDL BioPharma plans to divest its commercial cardiovascular products and refocus on oncology and immunological drugs. The news comes as the Fremont, Calif., company is ending development of Nuvion for ulcerative colitis due to poor efficacy. Some 250 sales jobs will be eliminated, plus other positions not yet announced. PDL employs about 1,100 people. South San Francisco-based Sunesis Pharmaceuticals says it will refocus on its lead product, SNS-595, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. As a result, the firm is reducing its workforce by 35 research and administrative employees, leaving it with a staff of 108. Meanwhile, Munich-based GPC Biotech has launched a restructuring plan under which it will cut its workforce of 316 by 15%. The cuts in commercialization, drug development, and administrative functions all will occur at the company's U.S. locations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arena Cuts Jobs In R&D Overhaul
Biogen, Daiichi To Cut Jobs
Amgen Ups The Ante On Job Cuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE