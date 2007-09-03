NPIL Mulls Drug Discovery Spin-Off

Mumbai-based Nicholas Piramal India Ltd. is considering whether to turn its drug discovery research unit into a separate entity. Employing many Indian researchers recruited from the U.S., NPIL is one of India's most research-focused pharmaceutical companies. In July, the firm announced that it had an investigational new drug undergoing clinical trials at Harvard University's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for treatment of multiple myeloma. One of the deadliest forms of cancers, myeloma is so far untreatable for most patients.
