Nanotube Company Will Expand Plant

SouthWest Nanotechnologies has begun a $3.9 million expansion of its single-walled nanotube plant in Norman, Okla. The company says the plant will make 100 times more nanotubes by the time it opens in spring 2008. "The manufacturing cost for industry-standard single-walled carbon nanotubes will drop from nearly $100 per gram today to $2.00 per gram by 2009," predicts CEO David J. Arthur.
