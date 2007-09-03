New Products

Advertisement

New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

by Melissa Kuhnell
September 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 36
Chemicals and materials

CONDENSATION RESIN Tego Synthetic Resin TC is a ketone-aldehyde resin that serves as a carrier for solvent-based pigment concentrates. Features include good pigment-wetting properties, high pigment loading, and universal solubility. The resin improves hardness, gloss, and adhesion of coatings and paints, as well as increasing the solids content. Degussa, www.degussa.com

CALIBRATION STANDARDS Trace Source 57FPK Gas Fed Permeation Tubes are designed to produce stable parts-per-billion calibration standards of arsine and other hydride impurities in polymerization-grade ethylene and propylene. A small flow of arsine from the tube mixes with a constant flow of olefin matrix gas to create a flowing calibration standard. Concentrations from below 10 ppb to more than 500 ppb can be produced. Kin-Tek Laboratories, www.kin-tek.com

RNA CLONING The kit-based miRCat small-RNA cloning system allows the flexible creation of small RNA libraries from any primary RNA source. Based on a preactivated adenylated oligonucleotide linking method, the system consists of three sequential protocols: RNA isolation and enrichment, cloning linker attachment, and amplification and cloning. It is compatible with most standard laboratory protocols for RNA extraction, purification, and cloning. Integrated DNA Technologies, www.idtdna.com

(1) NANOFILTRATION SelRO nanofiltration elements featuring either solvent- or acid/base-stable membranes are designed for the pharmaceutical laboratory and for production processes. Solvent-stable elements enable the concentration of pharmaceutical intermediates in aqueous solutions that may also contain ethanol, acetone, and other organic solvents. For applications with aggressive cleaning requirements, acid/base-stable membranes can be operated within a pH range of 0 to 14 and can be used at temperatures up to 70 oC. Koch Membrane Systems, www.kochmembrane.com

NEURITE OUTGROWTH ASSAY Kit uses high-content screening for imaging and analysis of neurite outgrowth and neuronal cell morphology. Validated, target-specific detection reagents permit profiling in a variety of species, including human, mouse, and rat. The primary antibody is immunofluorescence-based to specifically label neurites and neuronal cell bodies in heterogeneous cell populations. Millipore, www.millipore.com

Instruments and labware

ENCAPSULATION This microfluidics-based device enables the precise encapsulation of aqueous molecular biology reagents within redissolvable polymer microspheres. MicroPlant allows both large and small volumes of solution to be aliquoted into sub-nanoliter droplets, which are converted to polymer beads. The bead size variation is frequently less than 1% and the process is fully scalable. Each encapsulation procedure may be performed under optimum thermal conditions, from -30 to 200 oC. Q-chip, www.q-chip.com

(2) MICROCENTRIFUGE The Microfuge 16 is a general-purpose benchtop centrifuge with a more compact design than previous models. It spins quietly at 14,800 rpm for fast pelleting or isolation of DNA, RNA, proteins, and viruses. The system's 24-place rotor spins microtubes from 0.2 to 2.2 mL in volume. The unit can operate in a cold-room environment, as an alternative to refrigerated microcentrifuges. Beckman Coulter, www.beckmancoulter.com

LIQUID HANDLING Aquacounter COM-300A Automatic Titrator performs pH, acid/base, redox, Karl Fischer, photometric, and nonaqueous titrations, as well as ion-selective electrode measurements. Additional features include one-touch calculations, a statistics package, and storage of up to 50 results in memory. JM Science, www.jmscience.com

Plant materials and equipment

CO2 PURITY This quality-control device determines carbon dioxide purity from 50 to 100%. Designed to be chemical resistant for use in hostile environments, the Series 10,000 is easy to clean and maintain and has no cocks or hose connections. A wide range of calibration options can meet stringent testing requirements. Zahm & Nagel, www.zahmnagel.com

(3) AUTOMATED METALS ANALYSIS The ARL SMS-2000 Sample Manipulation System offers foundries and other metals producers a way to fully automate sample analysis. The system helps to eliminate user error through automatic sample introduction and handling, and analysis and distribution of results are automated with no user intervention required. Options are available to expand the system, including customized sample registration, automatic drift correction, and control charts for recording the instrument's performance. Thermo Fisher, www.thermo.com

New Products is written by Melissa Kuhnell. Information on new products can be sent to newproducts@acs.org.

