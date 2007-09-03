Advertisement

Business

Novartis Expands Swiss Drug Capacity

September 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 36
Novartis is investing roughly $250 million to increase manufacturing capacity in Schweizerhalle, Switzerland, for its portfolio of blood pressure medications, including Diovan, Exforge, and Tekturna. The project will focus on Tekturna, a direct renin inhibitor launched in the U.S. earlier this year and recently approved in Europe under the brand name Rasilez. Last year, Novartis spent $62 million on a new plant in Schweizerhalle to produce the active ingredient in its breast cancer drug Femara. The latest expansion, which will create 60 jobs, is expected to be completed by fall 2008.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

