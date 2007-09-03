Other Obituaries

John P. Farewell, 64, a retired paper chemist, died April 8 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

Born in Worcester, Mass., Farewell graduated from the State University of New York, Plattsburgh. He earned his doctorate in physical chemistry from SUNY Buffalo in 1969.

Farewell started his career in 1968 as a research scientist with Union Camp (later acquired by International Paper). After he left the company in 1976, he held senior research roles with American Cyanamid (now Cytec Industries), A.E. Staley Manufacturing, and GenCorp's performance chemicals unit-where he worked from 1992 until 1999.

Farewell was a poet, novelist, mathematician, and avid game collector.

He is survived by two daughters, Joanna M. Farewell Campbell and Jean M. Farewell, and a lifetime friend, Judith Ann Farewell. He joined ACS in 1967.

Lisa P. Nestor, 50, a college chemistry instructor, died of cancer on July 5 at her home in Farmington, Conn.

Born in Alexandria, Va., Nestor earned a B.A. degree in chemistry from the College of William & Mary in 1979 and a master's degree in physical chemistry from Princeton University in 1981.

She taught chemistry at the College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., from 1985 to 1999, and then at Trinity College, in Hartford, Conn., from 1999 until her death.

She is survived by her husband, James; her mother, Mary Sue Payne; a brother, Phillip Payne; a stepson, Patrick James Nestor; and a stepdaughter, Maureen Sherman. She had been an ACS member for seven years.

Kai M. Siegbahn, 89, who shared the 1981 Nobel Prize in Physics, died of a heart attack July 20 at his summer cabin in Angelholm in southern Sweden.

Born to 1924 physics Nobel Laureate Karl M. G. Siegbahn, he received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Uppsala in 1942 and a doctorate from Stockholm University in 1944.

He worked as a research associate at the Nobel Institute for Physics from 1942 to 1951, when he became a professor of physics at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. In 1954, he became professor and head of the physics department at the University of Uppsala, where he remained for the rest of his career. He officially retired in 1984, but continued working in his laboratory until his death.

In 1981, he received half of the Nobel Prize in Physics for his development of a technique called electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis (ESCA), which changed electron spectroscopy from a laboratory concept with a very limited application to a widely used tool. ESCA provides high-resolution analysis of the atomic, molecular, and chemical characteristics of a nearly unlimited range of materials, including atmospheric pollutants and metals. The other half of the prize went to physicists Nicolaas Bloembergen of Harvard University and Arthur L. Schawlow of Stanford University for the development of laser spectroscopy.

Siegbahn received many other awards, including the Lindblom Prize, the Bj??rk??n Prize, and the Celsius Medal.

He was a member of many scientific organizations, including the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences. He received honorary doctorates from University of Durham, University of Basel, University of Li??ge, and New Jersey's Upsala College.