Pollution Controls On Refineries Deemed Sufficient

No further controls are needed on emissions of hazardous air pollutants from refineries, EPA announced in late August. The agency reached that conclusion after studying the risks from toxic air emissions from refineries that have installed pollution control equipment as required by federal regulation. The American Petroleum Institute says EPA's conclusion is a testament to the effectiveness of the emission controls the refinery industry has implemented. The Natural Resources Defense Council, however, says EPA found what NRDC calls a significant cancer risk—70 cases per 1 million people—from the air toxics now emitted by refineries and therefore needs to impose further controls. In light of its own conclusions, EPA says it is considering two future regulatory options for emissions of air toxics at refineries. One would require no additional emission cuts. The other would involve reductions in hazardous air pollutant releases from storage vessels and wastewater treatment units at refineries.
