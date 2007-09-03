Solvay Invests In Plextronics

Solvay and four venture capital firms have injected a total of $20.6 million into Plextronics, a Pittsburgh company developing polymer-based semiconductors for printed electronics. Solvay's share of the investment, $10 million, earns it a minority interest in Plextronics. For Solvay, the investment complements a recent joint development agreement with the Norwegian printed electronics firm Thin Film Electronics and a research collaboration with Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for Organic Photonics & Electronics.
