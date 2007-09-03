Venture To Cut Maritime NOx

Fertilizer maker Yara International is forming a joint venture with fellow Norwegian firm Wilhelmsen Maritime Services that will help reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides in the shipping industry. The venture, Yarwil, will market a Yara system that reacts urea with ship exhaust fumes, converting nitrogen oxides into water and nitrogen. The venture's initial targets will be ferries, fishing vessels, and other close-to-land ships.
