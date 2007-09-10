$25 million in PRF Grants Approved

This year, the ACS Board of Directors has approved 438 Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) research grants totaling more than $24.6 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum or alternative energy. These include type AC grants for research at Ph.D.-granting institutions, type B grants for research at primarily undergraduate institutions, type G "starter" grants for new faculty in Ph.D.-granting departments, and type SE grants for support of scientific education.
In addition, four undergraduate faculty sabbaticals, 22 summer research fellowships, and 56 supplements for underrepresented minority research were awarded, bringing the total grants funded to more than $25.2 million.
A list of grantees is posted on the PRF website, www.acsprf.org, under "List of Recent Grantees."
