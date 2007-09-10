Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS Aims Podcasts A General Audiences

September 10, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ACS has launched a weekly podcast that aims to make cutting-edge scientific discoveries available to a broad public audience at no charge. The podcast, titled "Science Elements," is available on iTunes and at chemistry.org/science_elements.html.

Each podcast describes research reported in ACS journals, in C&EN, or at an ACS national meeting. For example, the Aug. 27 podcast features news from the recent ACS national meeting in Boston, offering listeners information on potential ill effects of some forms of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, an advance toward safer sources of collagen, increased diabetes risk from high-fructose corn syrup, odor tests on plastic water pipes, and a summary of a recent C&EN story about advances in solar cells (C&EN, Aug. 27, page 16).

The narrator for "Science Elements" is Steve Showalter, a chemist at the Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories, in Albuquerque, N.M. Showalter's work focuses on the design and development of new batteries.

"As an active member of the ACS since 1987, I view these podcasts as part of a broader commitment to improving public understanding of chemistry," he says. He also works toward that goal as a member of the ACS Committee on Public Relations & Communications and as a councilor for the Central New Mexico Section.

More On This Topic

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Corporation Associates offers local section grants
San Francisco National Meeting Committee Reports
Dallas National Meeting Committee Reports

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE