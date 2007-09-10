ACS Aims Podcasts A General Audiences

ACS has launched a weekly podcast that aims to make cutting-edge scientific discoveries available to a broad public audience at no charge. The podcast, titled "Science Elements," is available on iTunes and at chemistry.org/science_elements.html.
Each podcast describes research reported in ACS journals, in C&EN, or at an ACS national meeting. For example, the Aug. 27 podcast features news from the recent ACS national meeting in Boston, offering listeners information on potential ill effects of some forms of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, an advance toward safer sources of collagen, increased diabetes risk from high-fructose corn syrup, odor tests on plastic water pipes, and a summary of a recent C&EN story about advances in solar cells (C&EN, Aug. 27, page 16).
The narrator for "Science Elements" is Steve Showalter, a chemist at the Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories, in Albuquerque, N.M. Showalter's work focuses on the design and development of new batteries.
"As an active member of the ACS since 1987, I view these podcasts as part of a broader commitment to improving public understanding of chemistry," he says. He also works toward that goal as a member of the ACS Committee on Public Relations & Communications and as a councilor for the Central New Mexico Section.
