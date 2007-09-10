Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CHEMRAWN XII Conference Planned In South Africa

September 10, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The CHEMRAWn XII Conference, dubbed "The Role of Chemistry in Sustainable Agriculture & Human Wellbeing in Africa," will take place on Dec. 2-??5 at Stellenbosch University in Western Cape Province, South Africa. CHEMRAWN (Chemical Research Applied to World Needs) is a standing committee of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry.

The CHEMRAWN XII scientific program will focus on improving the quality of life of people in Africa through the provision of adequate food, with specific attention on the role of chemistry. The goals of the conference include securing a better understanding of sustainable agriculture in Africa in a global market; developing a systems approach to optimizing food provision; using high technology, including global observation systems, biotechnology, and green chemistry in ensuring food security; highlighting chemistry as a core science in food security; using agricultural produce from Africa as a source of biofuels, as well as high-value and niche products; and promoting science-based capacity development at African universities as a prerequisite for food security.

More information, including registration materials, are available online at www.chemrawn.co.za/.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE