CHEMRAWN XII Conference Planned In South Africa

The CHEMRAWn XII Conference, dubbed "The Role of Chemistry in Sustainable Agriculture & Human Wellbeing in Africa," will take place on Dec. 2-??5 at Stellenbosch University in Western Cape Province, South Africa. CHEMRAWN (Chemical Research Applied to World Needs) is a standing committee of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry.
The CHEMRAWN XII scientific program will focus on improving the quality of life of people in Africa through the provision of adequate food, with specific attention on the role of chemistry. The goals of the conference include securing a better understanding of sustainable agriculture in Africa in a global market; developing a systems approach to optimizing food provision; using high technology, including global observation systems, biotechnology, and green chemistry in ensuring food security; highlighting chemistry as a core science in food security; using agricultural produce from Africa as a source of biofuels, as well as high-value and niche products; and promoting science-based capacity development at African universities as a prerequisite for food security.
More information, including registration materials, are available online at www.chemrawn.co.za/.
