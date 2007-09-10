Chemical Shipments Are Mixed In July

The value of U.S. chemical shipments in July totaled $53.3 billion, up 0.7% from the previous month, but down 1.0% from the comparable month last year, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Commerce Department. Excluding pharmaceuticals, demand for all other chemicals rose 1.2% from June and 1.7% from the year-earlier month to $39.3 billion. The inventories-to-shipments ratio for all chemicals in July slipped to 1.19 from 1.20 in June but increased from 1.16 in July 2006.
