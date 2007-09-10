Coca-Cola To Build PET Recycling Plant

Coca-Cola will spend more than $60 million on recycling efforts that include what it claims will be the world's largest polyethylene terephthalate bottle recycling plant. The beverage firm will build the plant in Spartanburg, S.C., by 2008 with partner United Resource Recovery. The facility will recycle 100 million lb of PET per year-enough to make 2 billion 20-oz bottles-using a United process that "chemically super-cleans" PET flake. To further its goal of recycling 100% of its U.S. PET bottles, Coke also plans to establish recycling centers throughout the U.S. and invest in RecycleBank, a curbside collection and recycling organization.
