Cognis Weighs Pulcra Options

Cognis has invited mergers-and-acquisitions specialist Lincoln International to conduct a review of the strategic options for its Pulcra Chemicals subsidiary. Pulcra supplies process chemicals to the textile and leather industries; its 2006 sales were roughly $350 million. Pulcra was formed on July 1 to allow Cognis to concentrate on care chemicals, nutrition and health, and functional products.
