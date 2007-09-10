Exxon Commits To Singapore Complex

ExxonMobil Chemical is going ahead with its second petrochemical complex in Singapore. The project, due to come on-line in 2011, will require an investment of "several billion dollars," the company's Singapore spokeswoman says, and will make use of naphtha supplied by Exxon's refinery in Singapore. The complex will include a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and downstream plants for polyethylene, polypropylene, specialty elastomers, and aromatics. Exxon also will expand its Singapore oxo-alcohol capacity. Exxon's first petrochemical complex in Singapore opened in 2001 at a cost of about $2 billion.
