Fellowships In Public Policy Available

ACS is seeking experienced chemical professionals as applicants for its 2008 Congressional and Science Policy Fellowships. Each program allows the fellow to gain experience and insight into how the policy process works and the role that science plays in government decisions on a wide range of issues.
Congressional Fellowship. ACS annually sponsors two fellows on Capitol Hill who work in the personal office of a member of Congress, congressional committee, or congressional support agency. The one-year fellowship generally begins in September 2008 with a two-week orientation run by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, but the start date can be delayed to January 2009.
Science Policy Fellowship. ACS will sponsor one fellow who will spend one or two years as a staff member in the ACS Office of Legislative & Government Affairs in Washington, D.C. The experience provides a window on the federal research budget process, regulatory issues, and interplay between science and decision-making. Applicants interested in a sabbatical experience, learning more to enhance their current careers, or wishing to establish careers in science-related policy are all encouraged to apply. The fellowship begins in September 2008.
Fellows receive an annual stipend in the range of $60,000-$65,000, which varies depending upon the fellowship program and the experience of the fellows. Specific funds are also available for relocation, health, and other professional travel. Arrangements for financial support from other sources, such as a sabbatical or the fellow's present employer, are allowed with prior approval from ACS.
The application deadline for both the Congressional and Science Policy Fellowships is Dec. 31. Information about application procedures and additional policy fellowships can be found online at fellowships.aaas.org by following the "Society Partners" link. Those interested also may call ACS at (202) 872-4386 or e-mail congfellow@acs.org for further information about the programs or to contact former fellows.
