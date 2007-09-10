Lanxess Will Produce Ion Resins In India

Lanxess will spend $40 million to build an ion-exchange resins plant in northeast India. The facility will be located about 250 miles north of Mumbai at the Jhagadia Chemical Park near the city of Baroda in Gujarat state. Lanxess expects that the plant, due to come on-line in 2010, will employ 200 people. The German company says the plant is its largest investment in ion-exchange resins this decade.
