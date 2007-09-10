Mini-grants for Chemical Technology

The Equipping the 2015 Chemical Technology Workforce program is accepting proposals for its mini-grants through Sept. 26. Up to $500 will be awarded to further activities that support technician education and career development.
To qualify for a mini-grant, activities must involve one or more sectors of the chemical enterprise (for example, industry, academia, and government) and be completed by the summer of 2008. Activities should focus on some aspect of technician education, professional development, and/or ACS membership. Winners will be announced in October.
To learn more about the mini-grants, see the previous winners, or get ideas for activities, visit www.chemtechlinks.org and click on "Equipping the 2015 Chemical Technology Workforce," or e-mail chemtechlinks@acs.org.
