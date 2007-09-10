NIH Announces New Research Consortia

NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni announced the establishment of nine new interdisciplinary research consortia under the NIH Roadmap for Medical Research. A primary goal for the consortia is to involve teams of scientists to approach problems in new ways with experiments that cut across disciplines, drawing tools from basic research, clinical research, and social sciences. Each consortium will have an overall principal investigator responsible for coordinating the work and will be funded at a total of $210 million over five years. Descriptions of the consortia can be found at www.ncrr.nih.gov.
