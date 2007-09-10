Novozymes Launches Acrylamide Fighter

Danish enzymes producer Novozymes has launched an enzyme, dubbed Acrylaway, intended to reduce the formation of the suspected carcinogen acrylamide in food. Acrylamide is formed in french fries, crackers, and other starchy foods during the heat-induced reaction of asparagine and sugar. When added to dough, the new enzyme converts free asparagine into aspartic acid, reducing acrylamide formation by 50-90%, Novozymes says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter