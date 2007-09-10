OM Buys Borchers

OM Group will acquire Lanxess' Borchers unit, a coatings additive supplier based in Langenfeld, Germany. Borchers' sales in 2006 were approximately $49 million. "Borchers will be an excellent fit with our advanced organics business," says OM CEO Joseph M. Scaminace. "It extends our current product portfolio into water-based coatings, an important end market providing outstanding growth opportunities."
