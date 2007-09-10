Partners Target Propanediol Output

Metabolic Explorer and Institut Français du Pétrole, which specializes in alternative energy research, will collaborate on scaling up MetEx's biotech route for making 1,3-propanediol out of glycerin (C&EN, Aug. 27, page 26). The French partners seek to add value to glycerin made during a biodiesel production process developed by IFP. Met-Ex CEO Benjamin Gonzalez says his firm's route "could play a crucial role in the overall economics of biodiesel production."
