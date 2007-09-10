Rohm And Haas Opens Facilities In Asia

Rohm and Haas has opened a $12 million acrylic emulsions facility at Chennai in southern India that will supply local producers of water-based paints and adhesives. The company is also doubling capacity at a second acrylic facility located near Mumbai, bringing its emulsions capacity in the country to more than 100,000 metric tons per year. Rohm and Haas says its sales in India will reach $100 million this year and $250 million within five years. Separately, Rohm and Haas and partner Weihai Jinhong Polymer have launched a joint-venture company in Weihai, Shandong province, China. The venture will produce methacrylate butadiene styrene impact modifiers, acrylic impact modifiers, and acrylic processing aids for China and other markets.
