Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Public Policy Efforts Discussed

by Linda R. Raber
September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

At the council meeting in Boston, the special discussion topic was ACS policy development and advocacy efforts. ACS President Catherine T. Hunt presented the topic to councilors and asked them to share their thoughts on three questions: How can ACS encourage more members to participate by bringing their expertise to the development of more targeted policy positions? What can ACS do to increase member involvement in public policy advocacy? How can ACS be a more effective leader in policy activities in the broader science and technology communities? Councilors were permitted to speak for one minute. The discussion lasted 30 minutes.

ACS Director-at-Large Dennis Chamot was first at one of three microphones in the council meeting room. Chamot stressed that ACS must not be seen as "merely a mouthpiece for the chemical industry. We are not bipartisan, we are nonpartisan," he said.

Past-president Eli M. Pearce said ACS should encourage nontraditional branches of government to increase their funding of science in general and chemistry in particular. As examples of such agencies to which science is integral, he offered the Departments of Transportation and of Housing & Urban Development.

The discussion quickly began to focus on ACS policy statements. Each year, ACS-through its Office of Legislative & Government Affairs, board of directors, and Council Committee on Public Affairs-releases policy statements. These are developed through an iterative process that begins with various committees made up of ACS members and ultimately are reviewed and acted upon by the ACS Board Standing Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations. They generally encourage members of Congress to support science-and-education-friendly legislation and funding for science at the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, and the National Institutes of Health, for example. The policy statements are available online at chemistry.org/government.

Mary K. Carroll of the Eastern New York Section and other councilors pointed out that ACS members, on the whole, do not know about the policy statements. "We need to make these much more accessible," she said. James F. Tatera of the Louisville Section suggested that short articles in C&EN would help to bring attention to the position statements. District I Director Anne T. O'Brien said members "need a sense of ownership of these policy statements" and suggested using blogs and wikis to get members involved in conversations about public policy.

Past-president Charles P. Casey urged more communication between the ACS Communications Office and the Office of Legislative & Government Affairs. George Heinze, a councilor from the North Jersey Section, stated that he believes ACS has not had impact on public policy in the past because "we have been risk averse. We must be willing to make specific actionable statements," he said.

Sarah M. Mullins, a councilor from the Minnesota Section, suggested that ACS consider interacting with schools of public policy-such as Harvard University's, and Peter K. Dorhout of the Colorado Section suggested interfacing with colleagues in the humanities and social sciences to impress on them the importance of chemistry to improving peoples' lives.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mary K. Carroll elected 2023 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For District I director: Laura E. Pence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts reception for new officers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE