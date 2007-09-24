Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

People

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mark A. Banash has joined Nanocomp Technologies, a Concord, N.H.- based developer of next-generation performance materials, as vice president of engineering. He will manage process scale-up, quality control, and manufacturing engineering involving carbon nanotube yarn and sheet products. Prior to coming to Nanocomp, Banash was director for nanomaterial production and quality at Zyvex.

Nigel Beeley has joined BioDuro as CEO of its operations in China. His most recent position was vice president of discovery at Senomyx. Paul Conlon has been hired as BioDuro's vice president of biology; he had been vice president of research biology at Neurocrine. Steven M. Hutchins has been named the company's U.S.-based vice president of business development and collaboration management. He formerly served as senior director of global basic and preclinical sourcing at Merck. Brian Moloney has joined BioDuro as executive director of business development and collaboration management. He was previously vice president for library synthesis and compound management at Evotec. Dean Rodwell has been appointed vice president for preclinical toxicology; he has had executive roles with numerous life sciences companies. In addition, Jon Wright has become executive director for chemistry; he comes from a position as senior director of chemistry at Celgene. BioDuro is a life sciences research and development outsourcing company based in San Diego.

This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cabot and DuPont name executives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Other Organizations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE