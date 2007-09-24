Mark A. Banash has joined Nanocomp Technologies, a Concord, N.H.- based developer of next-generation performance materials, as vice president of engineering. He will manage process scale-up, quality control, and manufacturing engineering involving carbon nanotube yarn and sheet products. Prior to coming to Nanocomp, Banash was director for nanomaterial production and quality at Zyvex.
Nigel Beeley has joined BioDuro as CEO of its operations in China. His most recent position was vice president of discovery at Senomyx. Paul Conlon has been hired as BioDuro's vice president of biology; he had been vice president of research biology at Neurocrine. Steven M. Hutchins has been named the company's U.S.-based vice president of business development and collaboration management. He formerly served as senior director of global basic and preclinical sourcing at Merck. Brian Moloney has joined BioDuro as executive director of business development and collaboration management. He was previously vice president for library synthesis and compound management at Evotec. Dean Rodwell has been appointed vice president for preclinical toxicology; he has had executive roles with numerous life sciences companies. In addition, Jon Wright has become executive director for chemistry; he comes from a position as senior director of chemistry at Celgene. BioDuro is a life sciences research and development outsourcing company based in San Diego.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
