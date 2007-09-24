Chemical Output Continues Upward

Total U.S. chemical production continued to rise in August, although it was still down slightly from its year-earlier level, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The production index for all chemicals in August edged up 0.4% from July to 112.1 (2002 = 100) but was 0.3% below August last year. The basic chemical index rose 0.2% from the previous month and 1.6% from August 2006 to 118.5.
