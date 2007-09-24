Clariant Targets Nanotech Textiles

Clariant has formed a pact with Schoeller Technologies to develop Schoeller's nanotechnology-based NanoSphere textile finish. Schoeller owns the patents and will be responsible for NanoSphere marketing and branding. Clariant's textile business is taking over production, sales, and distribution worldwide. The companies say a NanoSphere finish gives textiles a naturally self-cleaning effect, repelling liquids and dirt.
