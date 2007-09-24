DuPont slates Big Kevlar Investment

DuPont plans to spend more than $500 million to increase worldwide production capacity for its Kevlar p-aramid fiber. The company says the project will start this year with a Kevlar polymer expansion in Richmond, Va.; details on other phases will follow. All told, the project will boost capacity by more than 25% by 2010. "Global demand for DuPont Kevlar has soared with the growing need for safety and security worldwide," says Thomas G. Powell, general manager of the firm's advanced fiber systems business.
