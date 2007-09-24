Dutch Government Invests In Biomedical Materials

The Dutch government has committed $63 million to support the BioMedical Materials program. Set up by Dutch specialty chemicals firm DSM and the University of Maastricht, the five-year program will have a budget of $126 million and will investigate new materials to improve health care for patients suffering from cancer as well as cardiovascular, kidney, and musculoskeletal diseases. Nearly 30 other entities plan to participate in the program, including Dutch academic and medical institutions, the drug company Organon International, medical device maker Medtronic, and clinical chemical analyzer maker FujiFilm Life Science. According to DSM, the program is intended to strengthen the Netherlands' position in biomedical materials by developing new applications, securing intellectual property rights, and generating scientific papers. DSM adds that the program will further its ambition to become a leading player in the biomedical market. The firm currently supplies hydrophilic coatings for catheters and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber for orthopedic implants.
