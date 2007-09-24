Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dutch Government Invests In Biomedical Materials

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The Dutch government has committed $63 million to support the BioMedical Materials program. Set up by Dutch specialty chemicals firm DSM and the University of Maastricht, the five-year program will have a budget of $126 million and will investigate new materials to improve health care for patients suffering from cancer as well as cardiovascular, kidney, and musculoskeletal diseases. Nearly 30 other entities plan to participate in the program, including Dutch academic and medical institutions, the drug company Organon International, medical device maker Medtronic, and clinical chemical analyzer maker FujiFilm Life Science. According to DSM, the program is intended to strengthen the Netherlands' position in biomedical materials by developing new applications, securing intellectual property rights, and generating scientific papers. DSM adds that the program will further its ambition to become a leading player in the biomedical market. The firm currently supplies hydrophilic coatings for catheters and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber for orthopedic implants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Asahi Kasei moves deeper into pharmaceuticals
Evonik makes moves in medical market
Helsinn launches venture fund

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE