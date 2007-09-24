Enzymes Companies Pursue Bioethanol

Genencor and Novozymes, the world's two leading enzymes producers, have formed separate collaborations to advance technology for making ethanol from biomass. Genencor and Danish power company Dong Energy are planning a facility in Kalundborg, Denmark, that will produce ethanol from straw. Their target is to manufacture 4,500 metric tons of ethanol annually by 2009. Novozymes, meanwhile, has entered a research pact with Brazil's Sugarcane Technology Center to develop ethanol from bagasse, the residue left after making sugar from sugarcane.
