Evonik Enters New Silicon Agreement

Evonik Industries' chemical division, formerly Degussa, is joining with Dutch company The Silicon Mine (TSM) to build a solar silicon facility at DSM's chemical complex in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. Evonik will produce chlorosilanes, from which TSM will produce silicon for the photovoltaics industry. Evonik says capacity will be 3,750 metric tons per year, about 5% of the world market volume forecast for 2010. Its investment will be in the many tens of millions of euros range. Evonik has similar relationships with Silpro in France and PV Silicon in Germany.
