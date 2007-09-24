Evotec To Acquire Drug Firm Renovis

The German drug discovery firm Evotec has agreed to acquire Renovis, a South San Francisco biotech company focused on pain and inflammatory disease drugs. The all-stock transaction, valued at about $152 million, is expected to create a company with three clinical drug candidates and a strong preclinical pipeline. The proposed deal follows a period of divestment for Evotec. The company sold its technologies business to PerkinElmer this year and recently announced the sale of its chemical development business to Aptuit (C&EN, Sept. 17, page 17).
