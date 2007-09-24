Herty Medal Candidates Sought

The ACS Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the 2008 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which recognizes the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S.
The award recipient will be given a gold medal and honored at a ceremony held in late spring by the local section. Nominees may come from academia, government, or industry and must have resided or worked in the Southeast for 10 years or more.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. The online nomination form is available at chemistry.gsu.edu/ACS/herty. Nominations are active for up to three years, but nominators are welcome to update the candidate's curriculum vitae and other materials.
