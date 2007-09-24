Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Humans Increase Moisture Content Of Atmosphere

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

An article published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports the first quantitative data showing that global warming is elevating the moisture content of the atmosphere (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0702872104). The vapor content in each square-meter column of atmosphere has increased since 1988 by about 0.41 kg per decade, says lead author Benjamin Santer of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Program for Climate Modeling & Intercomparison, in California. "Natural variability can't explain that change," he adds. "This is the first identification of a human fingerprint on the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere." Excess water vapor, a greenhouse gas, amplifies the warming effect of higher CO2 concentrations. The authors of the paper used the combined results of 22 different computer models of the climate system and data from a satellite-based microwave imager to show that the recent increase of moisture in the atmosphere is not due to solar forcing or gradual recovery from the effects of the Mount Pinatubo volcanic eruption in 1991. "The climate system is telling us a consistent story. The observed changes in temperature, moisture, and atmospheric circulation fit together in an internally and physically consistent way," Santer adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2 satellite reveals carbon cycle details
Study Reduces Global Warming Estimate
Multiple Data Sets Show Global Warming

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE