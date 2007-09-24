Advertisement

People

Merck Honors Inaugural Women in Chemistry Scholars

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
HONOREES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Back row, from left: John Irvin and Cherie Koch of Merck, Stacy, Marx, Wisniewska, Guerra, and O&apos;Neil. Front row, from left: Allen, Wengruniuk, Maruniak, Dodani, and Tanuwidjaja.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Back row, from left: John Irvin and Cherie Koch of Merck, Stacy, Marx, Wisniewska, Guerra, and O&apos;Neil. Front row, from left: Allen, Wengruniuk, Maruniak, Dodani, and Tanuwidjaja.

Merck has announced the five winners of its first Merck Index Women in Chemistry Scholarship, a program designed to foster support for women choosing to pursue advanced degrees in medicinal or synthetic organic chemistry. Each winner of one of the $5,000 scholarships received an award and presented her research during a symposium at the ACS national meeting in Boston.

The winners are Anna Allen, University of Guelph, Ontario; Sheel Dodani, University of Texas, Dallas; Autumn Maruniak, University of California, Irvine; Jessica Tanuwidjaja, UC Berkeley; and Sarah Wengruniuk, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.

"This program underscores Merck's commitment to workplace diversity as well as excellence in science and education," said Maryadele J. O'Neil, editor of the Merck Index.

In addition, six students received travel grants to attend the meeting and present their research: Cynthia Crosswhite, Wellesley College, in Massachusetts; Jennifer Guerra, University of Kansas, Lawrence; Vanessa Marx, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg; Rebecca Parkhurst, Hamilton College, Clinton, N.Y.; Danielle Stacy, Truman State University, Kirksville, Mo.; and Hanna Wisniewska, UC Berkeley.

The application deadline for 2008 scholarships is March 17. For more information, visit www.merckbooks.com/mindex.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

