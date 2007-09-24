Merck Honors Inaugural Women in Chemistry Scholars

Merck has announced the five winners of its first Merck Index Women in Chemistry Scholarship, a program designed to foster support for women choosing to pursue advanced degrees in medicinal or synthetic organic chemistry. Each winner of one of the $5,000 scholarships received an award and presented her research during a symposium at the ACS national meeting in Boston.
The winners are Anna Allen, University of Guelph, Ontario; Sheel Dodani, University of Texas, Dallas; Autumn Maruniak, University of California, Irvine; Jessica Tanuwidjaja, UC Berkeley; and Sarah Wengruniuk, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.
"This program underscores Merck's commitment to workplace diversity as well as excellence in science and education," said Maryadele J. O'Neil, editor of the Merck Index.
In addition, six students received travel grants to attend the meeting and present their research: Cynthia Crosswhite, Wellesley College, in Massachusetts; Jennifer Guerra, University of Kansas, Lawrence; Vanessa Marx, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg; Rebecca Parkhurst, Hamilton College, Clinton, N.Y.; Danielle Stacy, Truman State University, Kirksville, Mo.; and Hanna Wisniewska, UC Berkeley.
The application deadline for 2008 scholarships is March 17. For more information, visit www.merckbooks.com/mindex.
